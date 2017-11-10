Why this was the "moment to speak" for Louis C.K.'s sexual misconduct accusers

After years of rumors, five women decided to speak out. Three women interviewed by the New York Times, including one who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed renowned comedian Louis C.K. exposed himself and masturbated in front of them. A fourth woman said it happened over the phone, and a fifth woman said C.K. approached her and she declined.

While such allegations had circulated in the comedy community, New York Times culture reporter Melena Ryzik, who was one of the journalists to break the story, said the women "felt that this is the moment to speak."

"There is this movement, there is this sense of solidarity that their stories now will get support, will be heard, will be listened to in a way that they felt may not have been happening in years past," Ryzik said Friday on "CBS This Morning," a day after the publication of her report with colleagues Cara Buckley and Jodi Kantor.

In the past year, the New York Times has published bombshell reports of sexual misconduct accusations against former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly, movie producer Harvey Weinstein and Silicon Valley venture capitalists. In the cases of O'Reilly and Weinstein, both men were removed from their powerful positions. The Weinstein reports sparked women across the country to speak out about harassment in everyday life in the #MeToo campaign on social media.

"We have had a tips line, NYTimes.com/tips, in which people are offering to share their stories. It's been very active. So we started to hear certain names pop up over and over and we began looking into them," Ryzik said.

She said several women received messages from C.K. or spoke to him over the phone where he "expressed feeling sorry for his behavior." She said some accepted his apology and forgave him.

"But you know, one of the things that's interesting about this behavior is that it really hits deeply, and an apology is a great move to make but it doesn't necessarily erase the pain or the trauma of the original experience," Ryzik said.

Asked whether some of the women in the report felt pressured not to come forward with their stories because they were working in the comedy industry, Ryzik responded, "I think so."

"Comedy like many fields is a male-dominated industry and there's an expectation especially if you're a comedian, a female comedian, that you can hang with it, you can take a dirty joke, you can be accepting of some raunch that would be out of place in most workplaces," Ryzik said.



Ryzik also said masturbation has been "definitely a theme in his work."

"He makes jokes about it on stage, he makes jokes about it in his TV show, it factors in his new movie that is due to be released next week. So definitely some of the women we spoke to thought that maybe his style of comedy was perhaps a way to mask the actual alleged misconduct," Ryzik said.



HBO announced it is pulling Louis C.K. material from its on-demand service and said the actor will no longer appear in an upcoming special. Meanwhile, the distributor of C.K.'s new movie, "I Love You, Daddy," said it will not be released, and Netflix announced they would not produce a second stand-up special with the comedian.

After the airing of Friday's "CBS This Morning" broadcast, Louis C.K. released this statement in response to the accusations: