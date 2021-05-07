NYT journalists on "chorus of voices" exposing sexual misconduct In our ongoing series, Issues That Matter, we take a look at sexual harassment in the workplace. New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor, Katie Benner and Emily Steel join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their investigations into allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Silicon Valley, and former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly, respectively. They talk about what has changed since the publication of their reports and how they found strong patterns within the accusations.