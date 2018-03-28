Live: White House briefing March 28, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, March 28, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- North Korea: Amid tension over the country's nuclear weapons program, President Trump says he's looking forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Mr. Trump said in a tweet early Wednesday that "there is a good chance Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity," referring to potential denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Separately, the United States and South Korea came to a trade agreement Tuesday;
- Border wall: Mr. Trump floated the idea of having the Pentagon pay for a border wall along the country's southern border, rather than having Mexico pay for the wall, which he has claimed will be the wall's primary source of funding;
- Liberians: Mr. Trump is directing his Departments of State and Homeland Security to end a program allowing for some Liberian nationals to have temporary residence in the U.S. through a Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) grant.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.