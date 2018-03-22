John Dowd resigns from Trump's personal legal team

John Dowd — a top attorney on President Trump's personal legal team who said it's time for the Russia collusion probe to end — has resigned from the president's personal legal team, CBS News has confirmed.

"I love the president and wish him well," Dowd told CBS News.

The New York Times first reported his resignation. Dowd joined Mr. Trump's legal team in June to help with matters related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates. On Saturday, Dowd made news when he said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should "bring an end" to Mueller's investigation.

"I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier," Dowd wrote to CBS News.

"Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations," he added.

Dowd's departure comes just days after Mr. Trump brought on Joe dieGenova, a former criminal lawyer and federal prosecutor who regularly appears on Fox News, to his personal legal team.

Only last week, Mr. Trump decried the "Failing New York Times" for "purposely" writing a "false story" saying he is "unhappy" with his legal team and will add another lawyer to help out. But Mr. Trump did add a new lawyer, days later.

The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

— CBS News' chief White House correspondent Major Garrett, and CBS News' Katiana Krawchenko and Jacqueline Alemany contributed to this report.