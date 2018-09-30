Graham, Kennedy on whether the FBI's investigation of Kavanaugh could change their minds

The FBI investigation into accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh has delayed a final vote on his nomination to the Supreme Court by at least a week, and raises the question of whether the bureau's findings could sway any Republican senators into pulling their support.

In an interview airing Sunday, "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley asked Republicans Sens. John Kennedy and Lindsey Graham whether the FBI could unearth anything that would lead them to change their minds. Kennedy appeared more open than his colleague from South Carolina.

"Of course. I mean, of course," said Kennedy. "I said going into the hearing, I said, I've talked to Judge Kavanaugh. I called him after this happened, that allegation came out, said, 'Did you do it?' He was resolute, determined, unequivocal."

Graham's vote, however, appears set in stone.

"My mind's made up about Brett Kavanaugh and it would take a dynamite accusation," he said.

"Dr. Ford, I don't know what happened, but I know this: Brett denied it vigorously," Graham added, referring to Christine Blasey Ford. "And everybody she names couldn't verify it. It's 36 years old. I don't see anything new changing."

Watch Scott Pelley's interview with Kennedy and Graham on "60 Minutes" Sunday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.