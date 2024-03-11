Lauren Boebert withdraws request for permanent restraining order against ex-husband Jayson Boebert

Lauren Boebert's restraining order hearing delayed again in ex-husband's absence Lauren Boebert's restraining order hearing delayed again in ex-husband's absence 00:24

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has withdrawn her request for a permanent restraining order against her ex-husband Jayson Boebert. The Republican representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District appeared in a courtroom in Garfield County twice before however those proceedings were delayed until Monday due to Jayson Boebert's failure to appear.

Lauren Boebert in Garfield County court on March 4. CBS

Lauren Boebert had requested the permanent restraining order after the temporary protection order for domestic abuse was granted on Feb. 2, just a couple of weeks following Jayson Boebert's arrest in two separate incidents. On Monday, the judge dismissed the case regarding the permanent restraining order.

The first incident with Jayson Boebert happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 6 at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado with his ex-wife. Jayson Boebert is facing three charges related to that incident; disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer.

The second incident happened about 1 a.m. on Jan. 9 at a residence outside Silt involving his 18-year-old son. In that incident, his son called authorities after Jayson Boebert allegedly assaulted him and grabbed a rifle. He is facing charges of prohibited use of weapons, harassment and assault in the third degree for that incident.

The couple's divorce was final in October of last year.

Jayson Boebert Garfield County

Tyler Boebert, the 18-year-old son of Lauren Boebert and Jayson Boebert was arrested last month in Colorado related to a string of alleged property thefts and vehicle trespasses. The police department in Rifle, Colorado, posted on Facebook that Tyler Boebert was arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m. last Tuesday and he faces five felony counts. The charges include four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

In court on Monday, it was revealed that Tyler Boebert had filed a protection order against his father, Jayson Boebert. The judge read the requirements of the protection order which include no threats or harassment, relinquishing weapons or firearms, and no consumption of alcohol. There is no restraint against contact. Jayson Boebert agreed to the terms and the judge granted the protection order. His defense attorney pointed out in court that Tyler Boebert is currently living with Jayson Boebert.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) arrives for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Biden's last State of the Union address before the general election this coming November. / Getty Images

Boebert is serving her second term as the Republican representative from Colorado's 3rd District, although she recently announced she would be running in Colorado Congressional District 4 after facing a potentially tough reelection battle.