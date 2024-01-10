Arrest affidavits for Jayson Boebert detail 2 different incidents with police, including one with Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

The arrest affidavits for Jayson Boebert reveal details about two separate incidents with police just a few days apart. The first incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 6 at a restaurant in Silt with his ex-wife Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

The second incident happened about 1 a.m. Jan. 9 at a residence outside Silt involving his 18-year-old son.

Jayson Boebert Garfield County

The arrest affidavit from the incident at the restaurant on Jan. 6 is for charges including disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer. According to the affidavit, Jayson Boebert and his ex-wife were at The Miner's Claim restaurant located at 740 Main Street in Silt when a call was placed to dispatch about "domestic violence abuse." One of the callers was Lauren Boebert and the dispatcher heard the female say, "I just touched your nose" and the male was heard saying, "She punched me in the face."

According to the affidavit, Lauren Boebert told the responding officer that she was having a conversation with her ex-husband when the topic turned to their new partners and that's when things got heated and they started to argue. That's when Lauren Boebert said she placed her finger on his nose to "end the conversation" and he called 911 to report "domestic abuse."

Lauren Boebert told the officer that Jayson Boebert had much more to drink than she had. They had a drink before dinner at their old residence before going to the restaurant where "they had been trying to reconcile and get on good terms." She told the officer that she believed Jayson was hurt and was trying to make her suffer after the divorce. Lauren Boebert told the officer that after Jayson had three drinks of tequila at their old residence things became tense and he had "come at her" and she pushed him away and said, "Don't touch me, like do not touch me." She told the officer that their 14-year-old son witnessed the incident.

In the arrest affidavit, officers said that Jayson Boebert had failed to remain on the patio of the restaurant where officers requested he stay while they talked to Lauren Boebert. Officers tried to get him to step outside away from the crowded restaurant when he told officers, "No, I won't do it" and "She punched me in the face I ain't doing anything." Jayson told officers "he had been punched in the face at the house and then had been punched in the face at the restaurant."

Representative-elect Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, left, stands for a photograph with her husband Jayson Boebert at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The 117th Congress is set to begin with the election of the speaker of the House and administration of the oath of office for lawmakers in both chambers. Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Officers said that he was drinking what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage while they were talking to him and he continued "to fail to cooperate with officers' attempts to speak with him." The arrest affidavit also details several attempts by the manager of the restaurant and officers to get Jayson Boebert to leave, to no avail. He also continued to yell at officers, according to the court documents, even after he was removed from the restaurant. The document states that Jayson Boebert was asked no less than 8 times over a 6-minute period to leave the restaurant not by the manager but by law enforcement.

A half-hour after officers were called to the restaurant, Jayson Boebert continued to yell at officers from outside. The sober person who told police that they would give him a ride home was observed "physically pushing him" on the sidewalk away from the restaurant while he continued to fail to cooperate with officers.

He is facing three charges related to that incident, disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer.

In the second incident on Jan. 9, officers were called to a residence outside of Silt just after 1 a.m. on reports of a disturbance. According to the arrest affidavit, Lauren and Jayson Boebert's adult son called police because his father, Jayson Boebert, threw his phone across the house and pushed him to the ground. Jayson Boebert also had a rifle.

The court documents detail the events leading up to police being called. Boebert's adult son told police that he and another person were lying in bed while the baby was lying in a laundry basket full of clothes. Jayson Boebert was at the house and his son said he hit his legs, asking why the baby was in a laundry basket. Boebert's son said that Jayson kept trying to grab his phone and that Jayson was under the influence of alcohol because "he was clumsy and dropped the phone several times" and that "he was only clumsy and when he drank alcohol" and that he had slurred speech. Once Jayson Boebert grabbed the phone, he threw it down the stairs and when his son got up off the bed, Jayson shoved him and that's when a physical altercation between the two began.

According to the arrest affidavit, Boebert's son said that the manager of the Black Bear Bar & Grill was there and attempted to break up the fight. He told police that Jayson pushed the manager away and that's when Jayson put his thumb in his mouth and he was afraid he would try to pull out his tooth. When he got his phone back, he told police that he called his mom, Lauren Boebert and that she advised him to call authorities. When he was on the phone with dispatch, that's when he saw that Jayson Boebert had grabbed a rifle. Apparently, there were many firearms in the residence and he was unable to say what type of rifle it was.

When the second officer arrived on the scene, the manager of the Black Bear Bar & Grill said she was dropping off Jayson Boebert at the house and said that she hadn't observed an altercation between the father and son. The manager explained to the officer that she would offer to drive patrons home after they had been at the bar after closing. She was allowed to leave the property at that time.

According to the arrest affidavit, that same officer saw Boebert's son and others inside a truck leaving the property. That's when he told the officer that the only person left inside the residence was Jayson Boebert. Officers determined that since he was the only one left at the property that he was not a safety concern for anyone else at that point. Everyone else involved relocated to the Silt Police Department.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jayson Boebert for prohibited use of weapons, harassment and assault in the third degree. He was booked into the Garfield County Jail and posted bond.