Lauren Boebert files for divorce from husband Jayson

Adam Frisch will try again to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert

Adam Frisch will try again to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert

Adam Frisch will try again to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the results of Boebert's 2022 election. The story has been updated to reflect that she won reelection by 546 votes.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has filed for divorce from her husband. The Republican representing Colorado Congressional District 3 filed the petition for divorce from Jayson Boebert last month.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., attends a news conference with senators and members of the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit and spending reforms, in the Senate studio of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Boebert narrowly won reelection for the U.S. House seat by 546 votes last November to Democrat Adam Frisch. He has already announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

Jayson Boebert told The Daily Beast in a text message that "the divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my children."

In March, Boebert, 36, announced that she is going to become a grandmother.