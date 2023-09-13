Rep. Lauren Boebert says she was removed from "Beetlejuice" performance at Denver theater

Boebert says she was removed from "Beetlejuice" performance in Denver Boebert says she was removed from "Beetlejuice" performance in Denver 00:28

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert says she had a fun night out in Denver cut short.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts says it had to remove two guests for violating theater policies.

It won't say who it kicked out but the controversial Colorado Republican says she was one of those people, tweeting "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"

It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭



Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

"Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends," she continued.

In a statement issued to CBS News Colorado, the DCPA said, "The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Denver Arts and Venues are committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for everyone attending any production. The house staff at the Buell have the right to and routinely deny entry or remove any patrons not adhering to the guest policies. We were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies which eventually led to them being escorted from the theatre. For privacy purposes we do not disclose patron information."

An Associated Press file photo shows Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., getting into her car after the Republican-controlled House voted along party lines to censure Rep. Adam Schiff in Washington D.C. on June 21, 2023. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

A redacted incident report from the Buell Theater says at least one of the two people who were removed was "vaping" and "causing a disturbance for the area with noise, singing, using their cell phone." An employee told the two that "they need to be respectful to their neighbors," the report reads.

CBS News Colorado reached out to Boebert's media team Tuesday evening but hasn't heard back yet.