Lauren Boebert hearing for permanent restraining order delayed- again- after Jayson Boebert fails to appear in Colorado courtroom

There has been another delay in the hearing for a permanent restraining order for Colorado Congressman Lauren Boebert after her ex-husband Jayson Boebert failed to show up for the second time in a Garfield County courtroom. The first hearing on Feb. 8 was delayed until Monday because Jayson Boebert failed to appear.

Lauren Boebert in Garfield County court on Monday. CBS

The second hearing on Monday was rescheduled for next week, March 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the urging of the judge who stated that Jayson Boebert is scheduled to appear in court for criminal charges that same day.

The temporary protection order for domestic abuse was granted on Feb. 2, just a couple of weeks following Jayson Boebert's arrest in two separate incidents. The first incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 6 at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado with his ex-wife. Jayson Boebert is facing three charges related to that incident; disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer.

The second incident happened about 1 a.m. on Jan. 9 at a residence outside Silt involving his 18-year-old son. In that incident, his son called authorities after Jayson Boebert allegedly assaulted him and grabbed a rifle. He is facing charges of prohibited use of weapons, harassment and assault in the third degree for that incident.

The couple's divorce was final in October of last year.

Jayson Boebert Garfield County

Tyler Boebert, the 18-year-old son of Lauren Boebert and Jayson Boebert was arrested last Tuesday in Colorado related to a string of alleged property thefts and vehicle trespasses. The police department in Rifle, Colorado, posted on Facebook that Tyler Boebert was arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m. last Tuesday and he faces five felony counts. The charges include four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Boebert is serving her second term as the Republican representative from Colorado's 3rd District, although she recently announced she would be running in Colorado Congressional District 4 after facing a potentially tough reelection battle.