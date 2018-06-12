Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack, Trump tweets from Singapore

While waiting at a resort in Singapore for his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump tweeted that Larry Kudlow, his chief economic adviser, has suffered a heart attack back in the U.S.:

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Kudlow, 70, was picked to lead the National Economic Council in March, succeeding Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive.

Kudlow spent years as a commentator on CNBC, and has long been a fixture in Washington policy circles championing conservative economic policies. Prior to his media career, Kudlow was the chief economist at the Wall Street firm Bear Stearns.

He appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, defending Mr. Trump in a heated trade dispute with Canada.

This is a developing story and will be updated.