Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack, Trump tweets from Singapore

Last Updated Jun 11, 2018 9:07 PM EDT
While waiting at a resort in Singapore for his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump tweeted that Larry Kudlow, his chief economic adviser, has suffered a heart attack back in the U.S.:
Kudlow, 70, was picked to lead the National Economic Council in March, succeeding Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive.
Kudlow spent years as a commentator on CNBC, and has long been a fixture in Washington policy circles championing conservative economic policies. Prior to his media career, Kudlow was the chief economist at the Wall Street firm Bear Stearns.
He appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, defending Mr. Trump in a heated trade dispute with Canada.
This is a developing story and will be updated.