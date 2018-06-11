CBS News
June 11, 2018, 6:24 PM
North Korea summit: Kim Jong Un and Trump hold historic meeting -- live updates
President Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet for the first time in an unprecedented summit in Singapore on Tuesday. The stakes are high -- the U.S. seeks nothing less than the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and Kim wants to see the sanctions on the North eased. Their meeting is to begin at 9 p.m. ET (9 a.m local time).
After they greet each other, Mr. Trump and Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, an expanded meeting including their top advisers, and a working lunch. According to the White House, the discussions between the U.S. and North Korea are "ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected."
The White House says that the United States' delegation at the larger meeting will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House chief of staff John Kelly, and National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Trump tweets at "haters & losers" before meeting
A few hours before his meeting with Kim, the president acknowledged in a tweet that preliminary meetings "between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly," adding, "but in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"
Then, he slapped at his critics, "the haters & losers" who say that "the fact that I am having a meeting [with Kim] is a major loss." He argued, "We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle [SIC] launches have stoped [SIC], and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!"
What is success for the North Korea summit?
Pompeo told reporters on Monday that if diplomacy does not move in the right direction after Tuesday's talks, pressure will be ratcheted up on the North Korean regime. "We will see how far we get," Pompeo said of the negotiations.
Pompeo also emphasized that the U.S. has its eyes open, since it has been "fooled" before during prior attempts to reach peace in the region. He says that the "v" - verification -matters most.
What's up for discussion?
Both Mr. Trump and Kim are expected to largely focus their discussion on Tuesday around the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Pompeo told reporters on Monday that the U.S. is prepared to offer "different, unique" security assurances to North Korea.
"We're prepared to take what will be security assurances that are different, unique than have been provided - than America has been willing to provide previously," Pompeo said. The secretary added that he's hopeful the summit will set the conditions for future productive talks and a potential framework for work towards denuclearization.
The president told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore on Monday that he thinks "things could work out very nicely" during Tuesday's talks.