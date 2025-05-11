Jim Gaffigan on how best to celebrates Dads this Mother's Day
Mother's Day is special to me for so many reasons. It allows me a day to reflect on my mother. I loved my mom so much. She literally gave me life. Mother's Day also gives me an opportunity to honor my wife, the person who made me a father.
I think we'd all agree, no one deserves an entire day more than mothers.
But if I'm being honest, why I truly cherish Mother's Day, it's because it ushers in Father's Day Month.
Yes, you heard that right: Father's Day Month.
I'm aware the concept is new to many of you, and I understand "Father's" "Day" "Month" is a bit of a mouthful. But I think we'd all agree, no one deserves an entire month more than Dads. Well, some of you would agree. Well, a recent Uber driver really liked the idea of Father's Day Month.
Now before you poo-poo the whole idea, hear me out! I think I've figured out an arrangement which is fair and appropriate.
It all starts with Mother's Day. We keep that. A day for Moms. 24 hours straight. We don't let a Mom or a Grandmother do a thing. We shower them with the affection and the appreciation they rightfully deserve. Then, once that is out of the way, at midnight, we switch to Father's Day Month.
It'll be so great!
I believe after the long slog of focusing on Mothers for an entire day, we are going to want to celebrate Dads until Father's Day, which this year will be 35 days. I know some of you might be like, "Jim, 35 days is longer than a month." Don't get caught up in the minutia. This is about Dads. Dear old Dad. Your Papa!
Now, I'm not proposing we celebrate Father's Day straight for 35 days. That would be ridiculous. We need to be reasonable. I see Father's Day Month as an off-and-on holiday. On even days Dads would receive a present. Kind of like during Hanukkah. One present every day that has an even number. On odd days, Dads don't get any presents. Not only that; no one in the family even talks to Dad. No one asks Dad for this or that. No "Dad, can you take me here?" No "Dad, I'm bleeding!" On odd days everyone will be on a communication fast from Dad. It would be like a Dad Ramadan. Or a "Ramadad." A lot of this is still being worked out, but Dad jokes will be encouraged.
Sadly, it's too late to implement Father's Day Month this year, but I'm really looking forward to next year. I don't mean "Father's Day Year." Even though that has a nice ring to it.
Story produced by Lucie Kirk. Editor: Emanuele Secci.
