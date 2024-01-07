Jim Gaffigan on surviving the holidays reality TV-style
Well, I made it. I survived the holidays! With my family – my families. All those weirdos that I'm somehow related to. Let's just say if God is the producer of the holiday season, he tends to lean into drama.
I am truly grateful that I can spend time with these goofballs, but the amount of crisis and tension I encounter during the holiday season often makes me feel like I'm involuntarily participating in a reality show.
The entire holiday season seems like a series of rotating reality show experiences.
In early November, I always envision Thanksgiving being like "The Great British Bake Off," with everyone being supportive and polite, but often what transpires is more reminiscent of "Kitchen Nightmares" or even "Nailed it."
December has all those holiday work parties which seem to bring out behavior from co-workers more commonly found on "Jersey Shore" or "The Masked Singer." Heck, even getting to holiday destinations often has a heavy "Amazing Race" vibe.
If you go on a trip with your family during the holidays, you subject yourself to a whole other set of reality shows comparisons.
I took my family on a beach vacation, which at times felt like a never-ending "Survivor" episode where, unfortunately, nobody was voted off. I'm just grateful it didn't get to the point of "Naked and Afraid."
The holiday season officially ends with New Year's Eve, which for some reason turns normal adults into participants on "Love Island." I guess any time with family can turn into a "Real Housewives" episode, but around the holidays you really wish Andy Cohen was there to keep the peace.
Happy New Year, everyone!
For more info:
Story produced by Lucie Kirk. Editor: Emanuele Secci.
