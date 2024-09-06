Massachusetts doctor accused of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot gets 9 months in prison

WASHINGTON - A Massachusetts doctor was sentenced to prison Thursday for her role in the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol in Washington, where she's accused of assaulting a police officer.

Nine month prison sentence

Jacquelyn Starer, of Ashland, will serve nine months behind bars along with 24 months of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution and fines.

Jacquelyn Starer is accused of assaulting an officer at the Capitol FBI

Starer previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. She also pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Assaulted a police officer

According to court documents, Starer traveled to Washington for the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally, she entered the Capitol via the East Rotunda doors shortly before 3 p.m. and made her way into the Rotunda. While in the Rotunda, court documents said Starer moved to the front of the police line, where she pushed up against another rioter and then was pushed back by a police officer. She then struck the police officer in the head with a closed fist and yelled profanity at her.

Court documents said Starer was later seen getting first aid after she was affected by a "chemical irritant" that had been deployed.

The FBI says Starer later received first aid after being affected by a chemical irritant. FBI

Starer, 71, was arrested in Ashland in December 2022.

WBZ-TV confirmed Starer used to practice at the Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain but is no longer active there.

According to the FBI, more than 1,400 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots. Almost 550 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.