NH man arrested for involvement in January 6 Capitol riots

SALEM, NH - A man from Salem, New Hampshire has been arrested in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says 22-year-old Richard Zachary Ackerman was part of the mob that swarmed Capitol Hill that day.

According to the FBI, Ackerman stole a Capitol Police helmet and threw a water bottle at an entrance where police were stationed.

"Court records say that Ackerman referred to the helmet as his "war trophy" and took the helmet with him back to New Hampshire," FBI Boston said. "The FBI recovered the helmet from Ackerman's home in June of 2022."

Ackerman is facing several charges including with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and theft of government property.

The Boston FBI has arrested 25 in connection with the capitol riots. More than 1,000 people have been arrested across the country for the breach of the Capitol.