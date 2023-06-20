Watch CBS News
Local News

NH man arrested for involvement in January 6 Capitol riots

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NH man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
NH man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots 00:29

SALEM, NH - A man from Salem, New Hampshire has been arrested in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says 22-year-old Richard Zachary Ackerman was part of the mob that swarmed Capitol Hill that day.

According to the FBI, Ackerman stole a Capitol Police helmet and threw a water bottle at an entrance where police were stationed.

Richard Zachary Ackerman
Richard Zachary Ackerman of Salem, NH arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots FBI

"Court records say that Ackerman referred to the helmet as his "war trophy" and took the helmet with him back to New Hampshire," FBI Boston said. "The FBI recovered the helmet from Ackerman's home in June of 2022."

Ackerman is facing several charges including with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and theft of government property.

The Boston FBI has arrested 25 in connection with the capitol riots. More than 1,000 people have been arrested across the country for the breach of the Capitol.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.