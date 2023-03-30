Former Boston Police Officer Joseph Robert Fisher charged with attacking Capitol officer in Jan. 6 riots

BOSTON - Former Boston Police officer Joseph Robert Fisher has been charged with attacking an officer in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The FBI arrested Fisher at his home in Plymouth Thursday morning. He will be arraigned in federal court in Boston in the afternoon.

According to prosecutors, Fisher went into the north side of the Capitol at 2:24 P.M. on January 6, 2021. They said about 15 minutes later he and other rioters got into an altercation with a U.S. Capitol Police Officer.

"As a U.S. Capitol Police Officer pursued a rioter who had deployed pepper spray, Fisher pushed a chair into the Capitol Police Officer. Fisher then engaged in a physical altercation with the Capitol Police Officer. Shortly afterwards, Fisher exited the U.S. Capitol Building," U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves said in a statement Thursday.

Fisher is the 22nd person from the Boston area to be arrested by the FBI in connection with the riots.

He's charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, which are all felonies. He's also facing several misdemeanor charges.

More than 1,000 people have now been arrested in nearly all 50 states in connection to the riots.