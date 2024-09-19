Israel had a long, partially unclaimed history of assassinations and secret operations before the exploding pagers

TEL AVIV, Israel — The recent attacks targeting Hezbollah members with exploding pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon may seem to be the stuff of spy novels, but the impact and implications of the complex operations blamed on Israel are very real. Lebanese officials said at least 30 people were killed and some 3,000 wounded by the explosions, and the chief of Hezbollah acknowledged Thursday that the Iran-backed militant group had taken a serious blow.

The extent of Hezbollah's retaliation for what its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, called an Israeli declaration of war could determine whether there is an actual full-scale war between the two bitter foes.

While Israel has not claimed responsibility, the complex attacks appear to bear the fingerprints of the country's foreign intelligence agency. Below is a look at the Mossad's long, albeit partially unclaimed history of attacking Israel's enemies with everything from car bombs to malware.

The deaths of numerous high-profile figures in the region have been attributed to Israel over the last two decades alone:

Most recently, top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr was killed in Beirut just hours before Hamas' longtime political chief Ismail Haniyeh



Israel claimed the killing of senior Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif

In late 2020, a remote-operated machine gun mounted on a pick-up truck killed Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Ahmad Jabari, a previous head of Hamas' armed wing, was killed in an airstrike on his car in 2012

In 2010, United Arab Emirates police accused Mossad agents



Hezbollah's then-military chief Imad Mughniyeh was killed by a car bomb

One of Hamas' founders, Ahmed Yassin, was killed in an Israeli helicopter strike

A man walks beneath a giant billboard in Beirut, Lebanon, showing pictures of the slain figures (L to R): Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh; Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani; and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr. JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images

Some of Israel's highest profile operations have not involved conventional weapons or explosives.

In 2018, Mossad agents infiltrated a warehouse and stole the plans for Iran's secretive nuclear program. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed them to the world in a press conference, saying "Iran lied, big time" about not trying to obtain nuclear weapons and urging then-President Donald Trump to withdraw from the international nuclear agreement negotiated by his predecessor.

Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the international agreement the following month, to the frustration of the other nations with whom it had been negotiated.



In perhaps the most infamous unconventional attack prior to this week, Israeli and American intelligence agencies planted the Stuxnet computer virus — a so-called cyber worm — into centrifuges enriching uranium at Iran's Natanz facility. As "60 Minutes reported several years later, it was an attack that demonstrated for the first time the capacity for a cyberattack to inflict significant physical damage on a facility.