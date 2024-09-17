Dozens of Hezbollah members reportedly injured in Lebanon by exploding pagers

What to know about Israel, Hezbollah fighting in Middle East

Beirut, Lebanon — A source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah movement told the French news agency AFP that dozens of the group's members were injured Tuesday when their pagers exploded in the Iran-backed group's Beirut and south Lebanon strongholds, with another source accusing Israel.

"Dozens of Hezbollah members have been wounded in the south and in Beirut's southern suburbs after their pagers exploded," a source close to the group told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss the matter. Another source close to Hezbollah told AFP the incident was a result of an "Israeli breach" of its communications.

The CBS News Confirmed team is working to verify a number of videos that quickly started spreading on social media, some showing people going about their daily activities when they're seemingly struck by explosions on or near their bodies, and others showing the bloody aftermath of what appeared to be small explosions.

The reports come amid rising tension and crossfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, which is based across Israel's northern border in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to oust Hezbollah militants from southern Lebanon to stop the regular volley of rocket fire aimed at his country.

Concern has mounted in recent weeks that he'll order a full-scale military operation in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has fired rockets at northern Israel since the country launched its war in Gaza on the group's Hamas allies, who are also supported by Iran.

A map shows Israel and the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank, and Israel's borders with neighboring nations Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula (not labelled) to the southwest. Getty/iStockphoto

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes on both sides of the border since early October, and Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed more than 450 people, mostly Hezbollah members. On the Israeli side, 21 soldiers and 13 civilians had been killed by late July by fire from Lebanon.

