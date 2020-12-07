Nuclear scientist killed by satellite-controlled machine gun that "zoomed in" on his face, Iran says

A satellite-controlled machine gun with "artificial intelligence" was used in last week's assassination of a top nuclear scientist in Iran, the deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guards told local media Sunday. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was driving on a highway outside Iran's capital Tehran with a security detail of 11 guards on November 27, when the machine gun "zoomed in" on his face and fired 13 rounds, said rear-admiral Ali Fadavi.

The machine gun was mounted on a Nissan pickup and "focused only on martyr Fakhrizadeh's face in a way that his wife, despite being only 25 centimetres away, was not shot," Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

A photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran, Iran, on November 27, 2020. Fars News Agency via AP

It was being "controlled online" via a satellite and used an "advanced camera and artificial intelligence" to make the target, he claimed.

Fadavi said that Fakhrizadeh's head of security took four bullets "as he threw himself" on the scientist and that there were "no terrorists at the scene."

Iranian authorities have blamed arch foe Israel and the exiled opposition group the People's Mujahedeen of Iran, known as MEK, for the assassination.

State-run Press TV had previously said "made in Israel" weapons were found at the scene.

Various accounts of the scientist's death have emerged since the attack, with the defense ministry initially saying he was caught in a firefight with his bodyguards, while semi-official Fars news agency claimed "a remote controlled automatic machine gun" killed him, without citing any sources.

According to Iran's defense minister, Amir Hatami, Fakhrizadeh was one of his deputies and headed the ministry's Defense and Research and Innovation Organization, focusing on the field of "nuclear defense."