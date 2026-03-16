Is a money market account the best option for savers now? Here's what experts think.

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Money market accounts could make sense in today's rate landscape, but are they really the best option for savers? Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

The best place to park your savings right now might not be the account you've been hearing about. High-yield savings accounts have dominated the conversation among savers for the better part of two years, largely because they offer average rates that far surpass those of traditional savings accounts. Still, money market accounts have largely mirrored the returns savers are offered on high-yield savings accounts recently, while also offering something most savings products don't: the ability to write checks and access your funds without penalty.

What's driving those returns, though, is the same force that could soon undermine them. The Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle a few years ago helped to push money market yields above 4% at many online banks, where they currently sit, but with at least one rate cut widely anticipated for 2026, that window may be closing. Even a single quarter-point cut could shave meaningful dollars off your annual return, after all, and banks tend to adjust their offered rates quickly once the Fed moves.

So if you're sitting on cash and trying to figure out the smartest place to put it, the timing of that decision matters more than usual right now. Is a money market account still the right call for savers?

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Is a money market account the best option for savers now?

Despite the questions about where rates may head, money market accounts still offer strong yields currently and can provide a great short-term benefit.

For example, most money market accounts currently offer rates of about 4%, says Eric Croak, CFP and president of Croak Capital.

"That may not sound like much, but if you are investing $50,000 to $100,000 for the short-term, that adds up," Croak says.

According to the FDIC, the national average savings account rate is a paltry 0.56%, meaning that it's just a fraction of the rates being offered on many money market yields right now.

"We have been in a period where savers are finally earning meaningful interest again," says Bree Shellito, a certified credit union financial counselor and director of financial well-being at Ent Credit Union. "Taking advantage of today's rates allows people to start growing their savings now rather than leaving money sitting idle."

The Fed is also widely expected to hold rates steady at its March meeting. While nothing is certain, a steady Fed rate may help money market account rates hold at their current levels, offering savers more time to rack up the hefty returns.

Of course, if the economic climate changes or the Fed carries out at least one more cut this year, money market account rates could also fall. And, since the rates on these accounts are variable, the returns on your savings would drop quickly, too, depending on how far they fall.

"When rates trend down, the best available yields can fade quickly as banks adjust their offers," says Theodoros Tasopoulos, head of origination at Raisin.

In other words, money market rates could very well be lower by the summer if the Fed cuts rates, says Croak. However, that difference would likely be negligible in terms of returns on your money, especially if the rate cut is moderate. That means it may very well make sense to open a money market account in today's landscape, even with the potential for rates to decline in the future.

Before opening one, though, just make sure to read the fine print when comparing rates and be aware that the advertised rate you see may be a promotional one.

"I always recommend that clients confirm the rate they see advertised is the rate they will receive," says Derek Elston, client deposit services sales officer at Merchants Bank. "In many cases, promotional rates apply only to a certain dollar amount or change after a specified period."

So, if you're looking for a safe place to park your money and earn a 4% return, a money market account can make sense right now. You won't have to worry about locking your funds away for a certain period like you would with a certificate of deposit (CD). Plus, many money market accounts come with check-writing access, which is something you typically won't get with a traditional or high-yield savings account.

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Why an alternative savings account may be better for savers now

If you're still unsure about opening a money market account, take a moment to explore other alternatives, such as CDs and no-penalty CDs. Locking in today's high CD rates over a longer term before a potential drop in the Fed rate could make sense.

"A traditional CD lets you lock in a fixed rate for a fixed term, which can be especially attractive in an environment where future Fed cuts could put downward pressure on variable savings rates," says Tasopoulos.

The average rate for a 1-year CD is currently 1.55%, according to the FDIC, but many banks and credit unions offer rates well above that right now.

You can also find many top high-yield savings accounts offering over 4% now, and you aren't required to lock up your funds in return. Like money market accounts, high-yield savings account rates are variable and may move when the Fed does, but they're currently a good option to earn a strong return on your money.

Another money market alternative that may be worth considering in today's landscape is Treasury bills, experts say.

"Right now, you can purchase a six-month T-bill that yields approximately 3.60%," says Croak. "Plus, the interest you earn is exempt from state and local taxes."

The bottom line

A money market account may be worth opening right now if you want to earn big returns without locking your money away. Keep in mind, though, that rates may not be this high after the next Fed cut. Whether you choose a money market account or another option, though, the key is to align your savings vehicle with your financial goals. If you want unrestricted access to your funds and the ability to write checks if needed, a money market account may be your best option.