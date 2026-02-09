Money market account interest rates remain competitive, even after recent Fed rate cuts. sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

While it may be easy to assume that interest rates are much lower than they were, particularly after the Federal Reserve issued three rate cuts in the final four months of 2025, the reality is that savers can still earn a sizable return on their money with a variety of account types. Sure, today's savings account rates are not as competitive as they were a year or two ago, but they're still relatively high and worth exploring. And, if you open a money market account specifically, you won't need to sacrifice access to your money as you would with a certificate of deposit (CD) account. Money market accounts also come with other features, like check-writing abilities, that neither traditional and high-yield savings accounts have.

To better evaluate the benefit of this account type currently, it helps to know what a good money market account interest rate is considered to be at the start of 2026. With a variety of options to choose from online right now, having this information can help you determine which lenders are offering the best rates … and which ones may be worth avoiding. So, what is actually a good money market account interest rate now? That's what we'll detail below.

What's a good money market account interest rate in 2026?

Money market account interest rates of 4% or slightly higher are becoming increasingly difficult to find. But they are still available, and with some time spent shopping around online, savers may be able to locate one now. In other words, if you can find a money market account with a rate of 4% or better currently, you can consider it to be a "good" one and the account worth opening (assuming fees and maintenance costs are low).

To find this account, however, you may need to forego your local banking branch and instead be willing to open one online. Online banks often have lower operating costs than banks with physical locations. Those savings then translate to higher interest rates paid to savers. So, if you want that money market account rate over 4% now, an online bank offers the best way to find it.

That being said, savers shouldn't make a perfect rate their end goal here, either. Money market account interest rates are variable and subject to change based on market conditions. Waiting for a perfect rate could mean missing out on interest-earning opportunities that are already available. Take the time, then, to research your options, but be realistic about how high rates here are likely to be, too.

What about a high-yield savings account?

High-yield savings accounts are viable alternatives to money market ones and some savers may find that their best recourse is to split their funds between both. High-yield savings account interest rates are comparable to the top money market account interest rates right now. And while high-yield savings accounts don't have all the same features as money market accounts do, that may not be a deal-breaker for each saver.

At the same time, rates here are also variable and likely to change over time. To earn as much interest as you can as quickly as you can, then it makes sense to get started with a high-yield savings account sooner rather than later.

The bottom line

A good money market account interest rate is considered to be around 4% now, in mid-February 2026. But rates here can and will change over time, so it makes sense to start earning that 4% right away, especially if additional Fed rate cuts are issued later in the year. Consider speaking with a banking representative, who can answer any questions you may have and help you get started with an account and interest rate that's right for you now.