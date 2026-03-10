We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It could be smart to put some money into a money market account this month. Witoon Pongsit/Getty Images

In the unique economic climate of March 2026, high-interest savings accounts are becoming increasingly important to have. At the same time, they're becoming increasingly difficult to locate. Following recent news that unemployment is rising and that stock market returns are slumping, not to mention broader volatility anticipated ahead, many savers currently find themselves looking for ways to both protect their principal and effectively grow their interest while they still can. And a traditional savings account is increasingly not the way to do either.

A money market account this month could be the solution, however. But savers shouldn't rush to transfer their funds out of their current account and into one of these, either. These accounts operate similarly to traditional savings accounts but not identically. And they have unique pros and cons that savers should be aware of, especially this March, before getting started. Below, we'll examine four things worth knowing right now.

See how much interest you could earn with a high-rate savings account here.

4 money market account pros and cons to know this March

To improve your chances of money market account success this month and in the months that follow, be sure to carefully consider these pros and cons, which can be particularly pronounced now:

Pro: A higher interest rate than a traditional savings account

Money market accounts can be found with rates as high as 4%, approximately, this month. That traditional savings account interest rate, however? Just 0.39% according to the FDIC. That makes the money market account approximately 900% more profitable than a traditional savings account.

Depending on the deposit amount, savers can potentially secure hundreds and even thousands of dollars in interest. That said, if this is the account type for you (don't forget about high-yield savings and certificate of deposit alternatives), then it does make sense to get started sooner rather than later.

Get started with a savings account online now.

Con: A variable interest rate is not well-positioned in today's economy

Money market accounts may have elevated interest rates right now, but don't expect them to stay this high for much longer. These accounts employ variable rates, meaning that they will adjust in response to market conditions. And with interest rates expected to cool later in the spring and summer, the returns here could decline, too.

That said, expectations surrounding a Fed rate cut at the central bank's next meeting on March 11 currently appear low. Instead of delaying action, however, savers should then use this lull in rate activity to search for accounts with the highest rates and lowest (or no) fees.

Pro: Check-writing features other accounts do not have

In today's economy, flexibility is key. And there's arguably no better savings account for flexible savers than a money market account. Not only does it come with a high rate, and not only will savers be able to make withdrawals and deposits as needed (unlike a CD account), but it also offers savers the ability to write checks, too, essentially combining multiple different account features into one savings vehicle. This can streamline most of your banking needs, all while earning you a competitive profit at the same time.

Con: Unpredictability during market volatility

At the same time, many other experts would recommend locking in one of today's high rates for as long as possible before they decline again, and one of the only real ways to do that is with a CD account. CD accounts have rates competitive with the top money market accounts, and they won't change based on market conditions, remaining fixed through the account's maturity date. And with CD terms lasting as short as three months and as long as 10 years, depending on the lender, there's likely a rate and term that meets your savings goals and needs right now.

The bottom line

A money market account isn't the right account type for every saver, particularly this March. But it can be helpful for many, especially if they take the time to understand the account's pros and cons and how both apply to today's developing economic climate. Consider shopping around online, then, to see what rates you may qualify for, and consider reaching out to a bank or institution directly to have your questions answered. They can help you get set up with an account in the right amount with a competitive rate and reasonable terms.