If you want to maximize your money, certificates of deposit (CDs) have a lot to offer for savers today.

As the Federal Reserve has raised its target federal funds rate range starting in early 2022, CDs from a number of banks have done the same. While just a few years ago, CDs and other savings accounts paid near zero interest, these accounts today can help you boost your balance by hundreds of dollars over the term.

What are today's CD interest rates?

Depending on your CD type, terms and other details, there's a varying range of CD rates you can qualify for today. The following CD rates are the current national averages for specific terms as of June 5, 2023, according to Bankrate.

1-year CD yield: 1.71% APY

1.71% APY 5-year CD yield: 1.22% APY

However, these averages look much different from the actual rates you can find from top CDs today in a wide range of terms. Here are some of the best CD rates by term today:

6-month CD

Bask Bank: 5.10% APY

Popular Direct: 5.10% APY

Synchrony Bank: 5.00% APY

1-year CD

Popular Direct: 5.22% APY

Bread Financial: 5.20% APY

Bask Bank: 5.00% APY

5-year CD

Popular Direct: 4.50% APY

Ally Bank: 4.25% APY

Bread Savings: 4.25% APY

How to get a good CD rate

Use these tips to score the best CD rates today.

Look at online banks

There's a big difference between national average savings rates and the top yields available today. That's at least partially because there's a big discrepancy between the rates that different types of banks offer.

Online banks and online divisions of larger banks have fewer overhead costs to keep up their day-to-day operations, since there are no physical bank branches. For the most part, these are the banks whose rates have kept up with Fed changes over the past several months. Today, you're most likely to find CDs with competitive rates from online banks.

By contrast, large banks with branches across the country — where you may keep your checking account for convenience and easy access to branches and ATMs — often have lower CD and savings rates. Many of these banks' CDs are below average and may even still be close to zero.

Consider shorter term lengths

Unlike some periods in the past, short-term CDs are the best way to get a top CD rate today. CD terms can range from around one to three months to 10 years.

But right now, the overall economic environment has made it so short-term CDs (around six months to one year) have higher interest rates than longer terms. Bankrate's data actually specifies that one-year CD yields have actually surpassed five-year yields consistently since October 2022.

The phenomenon is called the inverted yield curve. "This means rates are highest for short term CDs and treasuries and actually are lower as you go out further in time," says Donald F. Dempsey, CFP, founder of Dempsey Investment Management.

In order to take advantage of those high rates while also saving for the long-term, "A practical approach could be to ladder your CD's," Dempsey says. "Buy some one year, some two years, some three years, etc."

The bottom line

CD rates — and savings rates in general — are higher today than they've been in years. You can take advantage now by locking in a great rate with flexible terms that can help you reach your savings goals more quickly. Make sure you compare different banking options and the term lengths that work for you. Start maximizing your balance with the best CD rates available today.