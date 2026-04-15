Controversial influencer Clavicular speaks out after suspected overdose in Miami: "That was brutal"

The controversial influencer known as Clavicular spoke out early Wednesday morning after he appeared to have suffered from an overdose while livestreaming in Miami on Tuesday night and was rushed to a hospital.

"Just got home, that was brutal," Clavicular said in a post on X. "All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn't a real solution."

He then said the worst part of Tuesday night was "my face descending from the life support mask."

Few details have been released, but a City of Miami Fire-Rescue spokesperson told CBS News Miami that crews were called to the corner of 9th Street and South Miami Avenue in Brickell after getting reports of a possible overdose of a 20-year-old man.

A source close to Clavicular told CBS News that he was suspected to have had an overdose.

Video from Clavicular's livestream on Tuesday night caused concern for his hundreds of thousands of followers as many observed he increasingly seemed "out of it." Then the video abruptly ended.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is known for the trend called "looksmaxxing," where people try to maximize attractiveness in extreme ways. Clavicular has openly talked about using meth to curb his appetite in order to help him maintain a lean physique.

At this time, CBS News Miami doesn't know additional details about his suspected overdose.

No additional information has been released released by law enforcement.

Clavicular arrested last month in Fort Lauderdale

Peters was arrested last month on a battery charge from an incident that took place in February in Osceola County, just south of Orlando.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a battery investigation involving women at an Airbnb rented by Peters in Kissimmee on Feb. 2.

Booking photo of Braden Eric Peters, the influencer known as "Clavicular." Broward Sheriff's Office

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said they determined that the fight between the two women was instigated by Peters and posted it on social media to exploit the women.

After the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and he was eventually arrested in Fort Lauderdale.