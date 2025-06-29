Firefighters in Idaho attacked while responding to fire, governor says

Multiple firefighters in Idaho were attacked while they were responding to a fire in Idaho on Sunday, Gov. Brad Little confirmed after local law enforcement officials warned residents about an active shooter situation.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that shots were fired about half an hour after firefighters responded to a fire on Canfield Mountain. The sheriff's office did not indicate if any firefighters had been killed or wounded.

Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County Emergency Management said on social media that residents should shelter in place as the shooter was still at large. The wildfire was still burning as of 4:30 p.m. local time.

"This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters," Gov. Little said. "I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken. As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs."

