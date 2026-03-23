ICE agents being deployed to Pittsburgh International Airport to assist with TSA operations

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday to assist with Transportation Security Administration operations.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Airport Authority said that ICE agents are expected to be deployed at Pittsburgh International on Monday. There's no timeframe on when they're expected to arrive.

The Airport Authority previously said it was aware of ICE agents being deployed at airports across the country and that it remains in close contact with federal partners at TSA as well as with local law enforcement and the Allegheny County Police Department.

"Safety and security are always the top priority at airports around the country," the authority said. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation and stay in contact with our law enforcement partners. How federal agencies operate is not something that any airport, including ACAA controls. Any further questions about federal agencies' operations should be directed to those agencies."

President Trump said over the weekend that ICE agents will assist TSA agents at airports this week as delays and security staffing shortages continue to worsen amid a stalemate in Congress over how to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Security wait times at Pittsburgh International have remained consistent in recent days and weeks with most wait times under 15 minutes.