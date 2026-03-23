U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents reported at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived at O'Hare International Airport Monday morning, CBS News Chicago confirmed.

The Trump administration said effective as soon as Monday, ICE agents could be deployed to airports to relieve congestion at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

No federal agents were spotted at Terminal 1 check-in at O'Hare Monday morning. But a TSA worker by baggage claim identified a man dressed all in black inside a security exit downstairs as an ICE agent.

The man did not have any insignia identifying him as an iCE agent.

ICE agents were also seen Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Three- to four-hour security lines continue to plague airports around the country as unpaid TSA officers call out sick while working without pay.

Sources told CBS News the Department of Homeland Security is scrambling to figure out how ICE would assist the TSA — whether it would be securing entries and exits or helping check IDs.

CBS News Chicago asked people traveling through O'Hare Sunday night how they would feel if they saw ICE agents pitching in at airports.

Trump made clear on Sunday that he was going ahead with the plan to have immigration enforcement officers assist the TSA by guarding exit lanes or checking passenger IDs unless Democrats agreed to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats are demanding major changes to federal immigration operations and show no sign of backing down.

Hundreds of thousands of homeland security workers, including from the TSA, U.S. Secret Service and Coast Guard, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew DHS funding last month.

"Yeah, that's a big ol' bummer," said Morgan Jarvis. "I'd like them to be less places overall."

"I mean, it's extra help," said Jacob Whisenand. "I think it's more workers the better, because of how bad the lines are right now."

The union for TSA workers does not like the idea of ICE helping them.

Everett Kelly, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said in a statement that the TSA officers "deserve to be paid, not replaced by untrained, armed agents who have shown how dangerous they can be."

Local union leaders for TSA officers in Illinois and Wisconsin said the ICE plan may complicate matters for employees who have specialized training.

Democrats have said they are willing to fund TSA and most other parts of DHS as they press for changes to immigration operations after the deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement operation. ICE officers are largely being paid during the partial shutdown, thanks to an influx of cash from Trump's big tax breaks bill last year.