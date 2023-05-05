How to watch the coronation of Charles III and Camilla

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tomorrow, Charles III will be formally crowned as the monarch of the United Kingdom in what is expected to be the most significant televised event of the year. The ceremony will be filled with grandeur and pageantry, including processions, blessings, a formal coronation and a concert. The media will cover all aspects of the coronation (which is taking place in London) from who will be in attendance to the seating arrangements. This momentous event comes after the release of Prince Harry's unflattering tell-all memoir, "Spare." Prince Harry is expected to attend the coronation without his wife Meghan Markle.

For those interested in watching this historic event but lack cable access, we have some great news: streaming options are available.

How to watch:

Stream King Charles' coronation on Hulu + Live TV

When and where will Charles III's coronation take place?

The coronation will be broadcast live on BBC on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. in London, or 6 a.m. ET. The ceremony is expected to last for several hours.

What are the highlights of the coronation ceremony?

The King's Procession, in which Charles and Queen Consort Camilla travel to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, drawn by six Windsor Grey horses, is one of the main highlights. They will then switch to a new carriage with eight horses and parade around historic locations in London. The formal ceremony will take place at Buckingham Palace.

Who will be attending the coronation?

Members of the royal family, representatives of the Church of England and leaders from around the world will be in attendance.

Will any celebrities be present at the coronation?

No celebrities are expected to attend the formal ceremony. However, a coronation concert featuring Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Take That will be held on Sunday, May 7, which will be livestreamed on major streaming platforms and live on BBC.

How to watch the coronation

A subscription to Hulu Live TV offers access to all major channels airing the royal coronation, including ABC. Plus, Hulu + Live TV can now be bundled with ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN+. You'll also get access to more than 65 other live and on-demand channels with live sports, news and entertainment.

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV and watch the coronation of Charles III, $70 a month

Other ways to watch

Other live TV streaming programs are out there too, such as Sling TV. It's offering a deal to get $20 off your first month when you sign up for Sling Blue. Your first month will be $20 and then $40 a month after that, without the need for a cable subscription. There's no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions include 50 hours of DVR storage.

Watch the coronation on Sling TV, $20 for your first month

FuboTV is a more sports-centric streaming service. So, if you want to watch the royal coronation but also want to keep up with the latest MLB and NBA games while you're at it, FuboTV is probably your best bet. Did we mention that it gives you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well?

Watch sports live at FuboTV with a seven-day free trial, then starting at $75 a month

