King Charles' official "coronation quiche" recipe raises some eyebrows
Called "more like spinach pie" by one critic and panned as a "weird choice" by another, here's what to know about "coronation quiche," the official dish of the coronation.
CBS News royal contributor and the former communications director for the Prince of Wales Julian Payne joins Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss the forthcoming coronation of King Charles III. He also reflects on the announcement that Prince Harry will attend the ceremony, but his wife and children will not.
"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," Buckingham Palace says.
The British royal throne will receive a makeover ahead of the coronation of King Charles III next month. The last time the throne was seen by the world was in black and white, so designer Krista Blessley wants to make sure the chair's colors shine during the coronation. CBS News's Ian Lee reports from London.
An image of the coronation invitation was released by Buckingham Palace, showing the royal family will drop the "consort" from his wife's title after the ceremony.
He's been Britain's reigning monarch since September last year, but King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, will be formally crowned this spring.
Queen Consort Camilla wore the crown, which features the Koh-i-Noor diamond, to the funeral of her husband's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022.
There's a date and a venue, but many other details about the ancient ceremony have yet to be revealed by the British royals.
But even a royal transition planned meticulously over the course of Elizabeth II's record 70-year reign has left some big questions unanswered.
An exhibition at Buckingham Palace in London celebrated the 60th anniversary of the queen's 1953 coronation
Joasia Zakrzewski, a doctor, has an explanation for why she got in the car.
The death toll has hit at least 270 as the crisis in Sudan, with fighting between rival commanders, rages on with no end in sight after a U.S. convoy was fired on.
Commanders of two of Sudan's military forces ignore truce and keep fighting for control of the country, with millions of civilians caught in the crossfire.
The blaze at a private hospital forced dozens to evacuate and prompted some of those who were trapped to escape from windows using bedsheets tied together.
People trapped in the building apparently tied bedsheets into makeshift ropes and escaped by climbing out windows, as seen in videos circulating on social media.
"Heart on My Sleeve" wasn't performed by the stars, and the company that releases their actual music urges online platforms to consider their "legal and ethical responsibility."
The skull of the roughly 67-million-year carnivore is remarkably well-preserved, the auction house says.
Authorities are investigating the crash, noting that the carport roof that the car landed on is on the same level as a hill next to the house.
Application to collect part of Meta's $725 million settlement is simple, requiring only a few minutes to fill out.
Bill from Republican lawmakers comes only weeks after a gunman killed six people in a Nashville elementary school.
The nephew of the late president has gained a reputation for pushing conspiracy theories about vaccines.
Weisselberg spent three months behind bars after appearing as the star witness in the corporation's tax fraud trial.
Lawmakers who attended DeSantis' policy discussion said they were keeping their powder dry and wouldn't make any endorsements just yet.
Prosecutors allege the Grammy-winning artist immersed himself in American politics at the behest of a wealthy Malaysian financier to gain access, peddle influence, and make money.
Pennsylvania is not the first state to classify xylazine as a controlled substance. Some legislators are pushing for a similar nationwide decision.
The Supreme Court is set to decide whether or not it will block a ruling by a Texas federal judge that would limit access to mifepristone, a pill used in more than half of abortions nationwide. Jan Crawford reports.
While there are foods that support a healthy gut microbiome, for people whose gut is causing them issues with bloating, SIBO or IBS, there are also certain foods it's best to avoid.
Experts say parents should keep an eye out for a sudden drop in grades, self-isolating, a short temper and changes in eating or sleeping habits.
The Western film halted production in 2021 after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on set when his prop gun discharged a live round of ammunition.
The streaming company has been trying to squeeze more revenue out of its subscribers amid increasing competition.
Streaming giant will mail its last DVDs in the company's signature red envelopes in September as it shuts down DVD.com.
Lloyd Webber said that it is not the end of Broadway – but Broadway must improve.
Application to collect part of Meta's $725 million settlement is simple, requiring only a few minutes to fill out.
Five years after stepping away from daily duties at the internet company he co-founded, Alexis Ohanian is pouring money and attention into 776, a funding mechanism that gives $100,000 grants to young climate-focused innovators. He says if he began his career over again, it would start with climate solutions. Ben Tracy reports.
Former NFL star meets with a Cisco engineer and NFL's Chief Information Security Officer to discuss how the tech giant defended the big game from cyberattacks.
People are outsourcing home-based tasks like meal prep and bedtime stories to artificial intelligence, too.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Alexis Ohanian spearheads a foundation that funds young entrepreneurs committed to addressing challenges associated with climate change.
NASA said the collision of the two spiral galaxies began about 700 million years ago.
The FAA has cleared SpaceX to launch the most powerful rocket ever put into orbit. The unpiloted test flight is scheduled for Monday.
Flights resumed at Fort Lauderdale's airport Friday after a storm caused unprecedented flooding this week. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez shared details about the recovery efforts.
Four young people were killed in the shooting late Saturday night at a dance studio in the town of Dadeville, Alabama.
A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Saturday's deadly mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, officials announced Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Ty Reik McCullough and Travis McCullough, were each charged with four counts of reckless murder, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. They will be charged as adults, the district attorney said.
Police arrested 25-year-old suspect Pedro Tello Rodriguez, Jr., in connection with the shooting. He is charged with deadly conduct.
Here's how "a very lucky observer" may get to see it fall from the sky.
"I always see strange things in the sky but this was insane," one woman who saw the mysterious spiral said.
The gargantuan Starship rocket is critical for SpaceX's plans to send passengers and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond.
A look into a grieving husband Jan Cilliers' investigative work after his wife Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales died after a night out.
Days after a young woman vanishes, a man in a distinctive hat is seen walking away from her car. Who is the man in the hat?
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
When Tiffiney Crawford was found dead inside her van, authorities believed she might have taken her own life. But could she shoot herself twice in the head with her non-dominant hand?
A look inside the truck trailer where 26 abducted school children and their bus driver were buried alive -- and later escaped.
Competitive pressure among tech giants is propelling society into the future of artificial intelligence, ready or not. Scott Pelley dives into the world of AI with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Sudan entered its fifth day of fighting after an internationally brokered truce fell apart. Abdalla Hussein, an operations manager from Doctors Without Borders for Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Liberia, discusses how the organization is seeking to help civilians who have fallen victim to the violence in the country.
A fake song featuring The Weeknd and Drake was posted online. A Tik Tok user created the song using artificial intelligence software. AV Club reporter Hattie Lindert joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the recent surge of A.I.-created music.
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems agreed on a settlement of more than $787 million and avoided a trial in the high-profile defamation lawsuit over false claims about the 2020 election. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the settlement, and then Syracuse University College of Law professor Roy Gutterman joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green to discuss the lawsuit and what it means for Fox.