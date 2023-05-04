Pictures show King Charles coronation rehearsal that gave eager royals fans a sneak preview

London — Hundreds of soldiers marched from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the early hours of Wednesday morning as part of a rehearsal amid preparations for King Charles III's coronation ceremony on Saturday.

British forces march down The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, during a night-time rehearsal in central London for the coronation of King Charles III, May 3, 2023. James Manning/PA Images/Getty

Eager fans of the royals who've camped out ahead of Saturday's event were treated to a sneak preview as the 260-year-old Gold State Coach, which will carry the newly-crowned king and Queen Camilla on their return from Westminster Abbey, was pulled along The Mall, the broad, tree-lined avenue that leads straight to Buckingham Palace.

A night-time rehearsal in central London for the coronation of King Charles III sees military service members march past in procession as one of the two state coaches that will feature in the ceremony is pulled by horses, May 3, 2023. Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty

Members of Britain's army, navy and air force marched along the route that the royal procession will follow to and from the coronation ceremony.

Soldiers stand in formation in front of Buckingham Palace in central London during a night-time rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III, May 3, 2023. James Manning/PA Images/Getty

Buckingham Palace itself was lit up as members of the Royal Foot Guards, who protect the king's residence, lined up outside the palace gates.

As part of the coronation preparations, London's ancient Westminster Abbey, where the king will be crowned, and the Elizabeth Tower of the Houses of Parliament, which houses Big Ben, have also been illuminated, with images projected to commemorate the royal family.

London's ancient Westminster Abbey is illuminated as the Gold State Coach is pulled past during a night time rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III, May 3, 2023. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/Getty

Just hours before the rehearsal, a man caused a security scare and was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. The incident was deemed not to be terror-related, and the rehearsal went ahead as planned.