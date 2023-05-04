Pictures show King Charles coronation rehearsal that gave eager royals fans a sneak preview
London — Hundreds of soldiers marched from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the early hours of Wednesday morning as part of a rehearsal amid preparations for King Charles III's coronation ceremony on Saturday.
Eager fans of the royals who've camped out ahead of Saturday's event were treated to a sneak preview as the 260-year-old Gold State Coach, which will carry the newly-crowned king and Queen Camilla on their return from Westminster Abbey, was pulled along The Mall, the broad, tree-lined avenue that leads straight to Buckingham Palace.
Members of Britain's army, navy and air force marched along the route that the royal procession will follow to and from the coronation ceremony.
Buckingham Palace itself was lit up as members of the Royal Foot Guards, who protect the king's residence, lined up outside the palace gates.
As part of the coronation preparations, London's ancient Westminster Abbey, where the king will be crowned, and the Elizabeth Tower of the Houses of Parliament, which houses Big Ben, have also been illuminated, with images projected to commemorate the royal family.
Just hours before the rehearsal, a man caused a security scare and was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. The incident was deemed not to be terror-related, and the rehearsal went ahead as planned.
