The Grammy Awards are tonight. Here's how to watch live and what to know.

The 68th annual Grammy Awards return Sunday night to honor the best in the music business with some big-name performances, new awards, and Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with nine nominations.

These Grammys will see the addition of two new categories: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover, bringing the total number of awards doled out to 95. The category formerly known as Best Country Album is now named Best Contemporary Country Album.

Where to watch the Grammys with cable

The 68th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sun. Feb. 1, on CBS television stations starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific Time). Find your local CBS station here.

How to stream the Grammys live

The Grammy Awards will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show is available live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the show on-demand beginning Monday.

How to watch the Grammy Awards red carpet

CBS Los Angeles' red carpet special will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, hosted by anchor Kalyna Astrinos and entertainment journalist Grae Drake. It will stream live on CBS News Los Angeles, and those in the L.A. market can also watch the broadcast on the KCAL channel.

Who are the Grammy nominees?

Among Lamar's nine nominations is a nod for Album of the Year for "GNX." It's his fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for the award, something no other artist has ever done.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian producer and songwriter Cirkut received seven nominations each. Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas and Canadian audio engineer Serban Ghenea all received six nods.

Bad Bunny is the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated for song, record and album of the year in the same year, according to Variety.

Here is the full list of Grammy nominees.

Who is performing at the Grammy Awards?

The eight artists nominated for Best New Artist — Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr and The Marías — are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The show will also feature performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Clipse and Pharrell Williams.

Lauryn Hill will perform a tribute to D'Angelo, who died of cancer in October at the age of 51, and Roberta Flack, who died in February at age 88.

Post Malone, Duff McKagan, Slash, Chad Smith and Andrew Watt are set to pay tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Who is presenting at the Grammy Awards?

Three-time Grammy Award winner Harry Styles is among the stars set to present awards at the show. Doechii, who already has a Grammy Award under her belt and is nominated for five awards on Sunday, will also be a presenter at this year's ceremony.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards?

Comedian and former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards for a sixth consecutive year.

Host Trevor Noah at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Last year, he steered the show through a broadcast that was refocused in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles fires.

He told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King the year before that he relishes the hosting role because the Grammys show is always so unpredictable.

"I don't know what's going to happen. So that's what I love about the Grammys is it's live; it's happening; it's on the fly,"

Where are the Grammy Awards held?

The ceremony for the 68th annual Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.