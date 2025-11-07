Grammy Awards announce 2026 nominations with Kendrick Lamar leading. See the list of the nominees.

The 68th Grammy Awards nominations are out with Kendrick Lamar leading with nine nods.

Following Lamar, Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer and songwriter Cirkut received seven nominations. Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea were all nominated in six categories.

Music released between Aug. 31, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2025, is eligible for Grammy nominations — meaning some notable recent winners, including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, were not eligible for nominations.

This year's awards include two new categories: best traditional country album and best album cover. The existing best country album category was renamed to best contemporary country album.

The award show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 1, in Los Angeles. It will air on CBS and Paramount+.

Here's a look at the 2026 Grammy Awards nominees. The list will be updated.

Album of the Year

"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" — Bad Bunny

"SWAG" — Justin Bieber

"Man's Best Friend" — Sabrina Carpenter

"Let God Sort Em Out" — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

"MAYHEM" — Lady Gaga

"GNX" — Kendrick Lamar

"MUTT" — Leon Thomas

"CHROMAKOPIA" — Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year

"Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Anxiety" - Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

"APT." - Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

"DtMF" - Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"Golden" [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] - EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X:EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

"luther" - Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

"Manchild" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"WILDFLOWER" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Record of the Year

"DtMF" — Bad Bunny

"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter

"Anxiety" — Doechii

"WILDFLOWER" — Billie Eilish

"Abracadabra" — Lady Gaga

"luther" — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

"The Subway" — Chappell Roan

"APT." — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the year, non-classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best pop solo performance

"DAISIES" — Justin Bieber

"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter

"Disease" — Lady Gaga

"The Subway" — Chappell Roan

"Messy" — Lola Young

Best pop duo/group performance

"Defying Gravity" — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

"Golden" [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

"Gabriela" — KATSEYE

"APT." — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

"30 For 30" — SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best pop vocal album

"SWAG" — Justin Bieber

"Man's Best Friend" — Sabrina Carpenter

"Something Beautiful" — Miley Cyrus

"MAYHEM" — Lady Gaga

"I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)" — Teddy Swims

Best rock performance

"U Should Not Be Doing That" — Amyl and The Sniffers

"The Emptiness Machine" — Linkin Park

"NEVER ENOUGH" — Turnstile

"Mirtazapine" — Hayley Williams

"Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning" — YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best metal performance

"Night Terror" — Dream Theater

"Lachryma" — Ghost

"Emergence" — Sleep Token

"Soft Spine" — Spiritbox

"BIRDS" — Turnstile

Best rock song

"As Alive As You Need Me To Be" — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

"Caramel" — Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

"Glum" — Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

"NEVER ENOUGH" — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Zombie" — Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best rock album

"private music" — Deftones

"I quit" — HAIM

"From Zero" — Linkin Park

"NEVER ENOUGH" — Turnstile

"Idols" — YUNGBLUD

Best R&B performance

"YUKON" — Justin Bieber

"It Depends" — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

"Folded" — Kehlani

"MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)" — Leon Thomas

"Heart Of A Woman" — Summer Walker

Best R&B song

"Folded" — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

"Heart Of A Woman" — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

"It Depends" — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

"Overqualified" — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

"YES IT IS" — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best R&B album

"BELOVED" — GIVĒON

"Why Not More?" — Coco Jones

"The Crown" — Ledisi

"Escape Room" — Teyana Taylor

"MUTT" — Leon Thomas

Best rap performance

"Outside" — Cardi B

"Chains & Whips" — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

"Anxiety" — Doechii

"tv off" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

"Darling, I" — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best rap song

"Anxiety" — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

"The Birds Don't Sing" — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

"Sticky" — Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

"TGIF" — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

"tv off" — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best rap album

"Let God Sort Em Out" — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

"GLORIOUS" — GloRilla

"God Does Like Ugly" — JID

"GNX" — Kendrick Lamar

"CHROMAKOPIA" — Tyler, The Creator

Best country solo performance

"Nose On The Grindstone" — Tyler Childers

"Good News" — Shaboozey

"Bad As I Used To Be" [From "F1® The Movie"] — Chris Stapleton

"I Never Lie" — Zach Top

"Somewhere Over Laredo" — Lainey Wilson

Best country duo/group performance

"A Song To Sing" — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

"Trailblazer" — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

"Love Me Like You Used To Do" — Margo Price & Tyler Childers

"Amen" — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

"Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best country song

"Bitin' List" — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

"Good News" — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"I Never Lie" — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

"Somewhere Over Laredo" — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

"A Song To Sing" — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)

Best traditional country album

"Dollar A Day" — Charley Crockett

"American Romance" — Lukas Nelson

"Oh What A Beautiful World" — Willie Nelson

"Hard Headed Woman" — Margo Price

"Ain't In It For My Health" — Zach Top

Best contemporary country album