How to watch CBS LA's Grammys red carpet special

Music's biggest night is getting ready to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday and CBS LA will be covering all of the fun.

CBS LA anchor Kalyna Astrinos and entertainment journalist Grae Drake will be live from the red carpet, getting the scoop on all of the fashion, surprises and moments everyone will be buzzing about.

CBS LA's red carpet special will begin before all the artists make their way into the Crypto.com Arena for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. You won't want to miss it!

Where to watch the CBS LA Grammys red carpet special?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Channel: KCAL

Streaming: CBS News Los Angeles

Where to watch the Grammys?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

Time: 5 p.m.

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Who are the Grammy nominees

Compton native Kendrick Lamar is leading this year's pack with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for "GNX." The album is his fifth to be nominated for album of the year, a historic first.

Joining Lamar with multiple nominations are Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, Canadian producer and songwriter Cirkut, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter.

Here is the full list of Grammy nominees.

Who is performing at the Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter, Reba McEntire and Lady Gaga are just some of the biggest names in music scheduled to hit the stage during the Grammy Awards.

The eight artists nominated for Best New Artist — Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr and The Marías — are also set to perform.

There will also be musical tributes to honor those who died in 2025. Lauryn Hill will perform a tribute to D'Angelo, who died of cancer in October at the age of 51, and Roberta Flack, who died in February at age 88.

Who is hosting the Grammys

A familiar face is hosting once again. Comedian and former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah is returning for his sixth consecutive year.

The Recording Academy announced in January that this would be Noah's final time hosting the awards show.

Who is presenting at the Grammys

Carole King, Chappell Roan and Harry Styles are among the stars expected to present awards at the show. According to the Recording Academy, a surprise presenter will be revealed Sunday night.