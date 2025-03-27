We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold has had quite the run-up in recent years. In fact, if you had invested in gold at the start of 2023, your investment would have grown by about 68% by March 2025.

The surge in gold prices comes down to many factors, but high inflation and geopolitical tensions are chief among them. These uncertain economic influencers push investors toward safer, less volatile assets — among which gold is typically king.

But gold isn't the same as other assets you might invest in. And while it can certainly be a good addition to your portfolio, it's important to be educated about the process before jumping in.

What to know before investing in gold in 2025, according to experts

Are you thinking of buying gold for your portfolio in 2025? Here's what experts say to know before you do:

The earlier you buy in, the better

Gold prices have been rising for some time now, and the precious metal has hit record highs several times. But that growth isn't over yet, at least according to most projections.

"Gold is currently trading at an all-time high, and analysts are forecasting gold to go higher," says Brett Elliott, director of content at precious metals marketplace APMEX. "Some revised forecasts suggest gold could run up another 14% this year from current levels. This is unusual and incredible. Gold normally averages about 8% per year."

So if you're looking to buy in, the sooner you can act, the better — especially if you want to take advantage of those forecasted increases. Just take note: While you may be able to turn a profit on a short-term gold investment, this is one asset that's best for long-term financial goals.

"Are you thinking inflation is going to be a longer-term issue for major economies?" says Steven Conners, president of Conners Wealth Management. "Are you concerned about fiat currency, which is essentially paper money? What is your asset allocation versus other assets in your portfolio? Does it represent a reasonable percentage of your overall asset allocation?"

Not all physical gold is created equal

If you're looking to buy physical gold, do your research first. There are all kinds of ways to buy in — coins, bars, jewelry, etc. And not all of them will suit every goal.

"We carry over 30,000 products at APMEX and some of them are meant to be investments, some are meant to be collected, and some are art," Elliott says. "You want to match the right product to your purpose."

Elliott advises new investors to "Focus on products that are well known and highly liquid, like American Gold Eagles or gold bars from MKS PAMP — something that's easy to sell when you're ready and carries a reasonable premium with low counterfeit risk."

Keep in mind that you can invest in gold in other ways, too,, including gold individual retirement accounts (IRAs), gold stocks or gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to name a few.

Neither are gold dealers

And just as you should compare your gold options, you should also compare gold dealers.

"The most important decision you'll make is where to buy from," Elliott says. "Choose a reputable dealer, preferably one that has been in business for some time with good reviews and will also buy back from you when you're ready to sell."

Be sure to compare at least a few different dealers. These can be online marketplaces, in-person precious metal exchanges or even pawn shops. Whatever they are, just make sure you do your research before purchasing from them.

"You don't need to buy from the first dealer, website, or ETF you come across since other vendors might offer the same product with lower fees or premiums," says Ben Nadelstein, head of content at Monetary Metals. "Gold is fungible, meaning that one ounce of pure gold is chemically identical to any other ounce. If your main goal is to gain exposure to the price of gold, buyers can focus on buying bullion products with the lowest premiums available."

Gold is typically a good investment if you're looking for a way to safeguard your wealth, protect against inflation and diversify your portfolio. But you might also consider investing in other precious metals, too.

"Keep in mind that gold is currently at all-time highs, meaning we are in uncharted territory," Elliott says. "No one knows where the top is or when a reversal might come. Some investors are shifting towards silver right now because of that. It's about 40% to 45% below its current all-time high, meaning there's a lot of room for it to rise before it hits a theoretical ceiling."

If you're not sure what the best precious metal investment is for your portfolio — or how to go about it, get in touch with a financial advisor. They can help you make the right decisions for your goals.