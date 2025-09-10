Should you invest in 1-ounce gold bars and coins this fall? Here's what experts say.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold has had quite the run-up in recent years, even hitting record-high prices several times, as recently as this September.

It's no surprise, either. With global instability rampant, inflation on the rise, and potential interest rate changes on the horizon, many consumers are looking for safe havens for their cash.

For those just getting started with the precious metal, 1-ounce gold bars and coins have been a popular option — but they're not right for everyone. Things like premiums, timing, storage and other factors all matter when it comes to gold investing.

Are you considering buying gold this fall? Below, we'll break down what experts say about 1-ounce options — and what you need to know before buying in now.

Should you invest in 1-ounce gold bars and coins this fall?

Not sure if this unique investment type is worth pursuing this season? Here are a few things experts say to keep in mind now:

Prices will likely keep rising

Gold prices currently sit around $3,600 per ounce — up from less than $3,400 per ounce just a few months ago and $1,500 five years ago. And while it can be scary to buy something currently priced at all-time highs, most experts say gold is still worth it — and that its price will likely keep increasing.

"I'm still bullish that gold is a solid investment option to consider within your investment portfolio," says Eric Elkins, CEO of Double E Financial Solutions. "I feel this way due to the ongoing volatile global market we are facing. We have tariffs, interest rates that are still high, global tensions, etc. Historically, when you have uncertainty, then gold usually performs well."

Potential changes to the Federal Reserve's federal funds rate could send gold prices up, too. Right now, the CME Group's FedWatch tool shows there's more than a 90% chance that the Fed cuts rates at its September 17 meeting.

"Looking ahead, we see prices reaching new levels, especially if the Fed follows through as expected with a cut in September and a dovish stance going into year's end," says James Cordier, head trader at Alternative Options. "Both from a fundamental perspective as well as technical charting, $3,800 looks like it will be a very strong possibility in Q4."

The premium is worthwhile

Not only are gold prices expected to increase, but on 1-ounce products like bars and coins, the premium over that price is particularly good right now, experts say.

The premium is how much above the gold's "spot price" you pay to acquire it. Spot price, Elkin says, is "like the MSRP on a car. With a car, you might see the price on the car below, at, or above MSRP. When it comes to gold, the market price is usually always above the spot price, but the goal is to buy it as close to the spot price as possible."

And right now, that gap between spot price and market price is pretty appealing.

"Current premiums for certain gold coins — especially the 1-ounce — are extremely attractive now," Cordier says.

In general, premiums are higher on smaller denominations of gold due to higher manufacturing and dealer costs.

They can diversify and safeguard

Geopolitical tensions are high and markets are uncertain these days, both of which mean increased risk for investors.

Fortunately, gold is largely uncorrelated to other asset classes. This makes it a good, low-risk investment in times of volatility, or when you want to diversify your portfolio and protect against potential losses in other investment areas.

"I think from a strictly economic point of view, if you are buying gold in our current economy of high inflation and holding on to it, it probably presents the least amount of risk of capital loss of just about all other speculations or investments," says Chuck Czajka, founder of Macro Money Concepts.

It can also be seen as a form of "wealth insurance," Czajka says.

"It's for the investor looking for safety," he says. "While the capital appreciation is a nice benefit, it's secondary. It's there to protect you if everything else goes south."

Know the risks

Though 1-ounce gold bars and coins can be a smart investment right now, they're not without risk. For one, they're not very liquid. While you can sell them and turn them into cash, sometimes, that could take a while.

"They are hard to liquidate," Czajka says. "You can't just break off a piece and convert it to cash."

They're also easy to counterfeit, and they require some sort of security and storage. This is where buying into another type of gold — a gold IRA, gold stocks or a gold mutual fund, for example — could help.

"A gold mutual fund option eliminates the risk of having physical gold in your possession," says Steve Azoury, president at Azoury Financial.

Finally, despite what experts and forecasts say, there's always the chance of a drop in prices. And if you plan to only hold the gold short-term, that could mean a big financial loss for some investors.

"Gold should not be looked at as a temporary investment," Azoury says. "It's too volatile to try to time."

The bottom line

If you do opt to buy physical gold, only work with reputable dealers, and do your research on the premium you're paying for the bar or coin. And if you're on the fence about buying gold or aren't sure of the best gold-buying strategy to use, always consult a professional before diving in.

As Elkin explains, "If you're not a savvy investor in gold, I can't stress enough the importance of speaking to someone or an advisor that is knowledgeable. I say to clients 'If you are having heart surgery, do you want your engineer next door neighbor or the dermatologist to perform the surgery or do you want the best heart surgeon?' Ask that same question when going over your financial future."