How is Jim Gaffigan as a father? Hear it from one of his kids

How is Jim Gaffigan as a father? Hear it from one of his kids

How is Jim Gaffigan as a father? Hear it from one of his kids

You know how Jim Gaffigan is forever complaining about his kids? On this Father's Day, it seems only right that we give one of his offspring equal time.

Hi, I'm Patrick Gaffigan. We are giving my dad the day off this Sunday. Not that whatever he does on this show should be considered work.

Patrick Gaffigan, the youngest of the Gaffigan clan. CBS News

In full disclosure, I don't watch "CBS Sunday Morning," but then again, I'm not the demographic. I understand everyone loves this show and it's won a bunch of awards, but when I've watched, it just seems like a long commercial. Sorry.

I am aware my Dad occasionally comes on this show and complains about how difficult it is to be the father of five children. Boo hoo! Waa-waa! I wonder whose fault that is?

Here's a hint: It's his.

Well, today I'm here to present a rebuttal. I'd like to talk to you about the struggles of being one of the offspring of this guy.

Having Jim Gaffigan as a dad is not all rainbows and hot pockets, folks. He's too strict, talks too much about his garden, and often smells like cheese.

I could go on, but my biggest issue is when people tell me I look like my dad. "Oh, you look just like your father." Are you trying to ruin my day? I know I look like my dad, and it's probably why I smoke cigars. [Don't tell my parents that.]



For more info:



Story produced by Lucie Kirk. Editor: Lauren Barnello.



See also: