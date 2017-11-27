Harvey Weinstein pulls membership from Directors Guild of America

LOS ANGELES -- Harvey Weinstein is no longer a member of the Directors Guild of America.

"Harvey Weinstein resigned his membership from the DGA, effective today," a DGA spokesperson told CBS News in an email.

The organization said it would have no further comment.

Weinstein has been expelled from a number of professional guilds and organizations, including the Producer's Guild and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since dozens of women have come forward to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment or sexual assaults, including rape. His representatives have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The DGA represents more than 16,000 industry professionals including directors and members of directing teams. Although Weinstein was most well-known for producing films, he has a co-directing credit on the 1986 film "Playing for Keeps" with his brother Bob Weinstein. The DGA said last month that Weinstein was facing expulsion.

Meanwhile, a New York lawsuit accuses Weinstein of sex trafficking by luring an aspiring actress into a French hotel room and sexually assaulting her.

The lawsuit, filed Monday on behalf of actress Kadian Noble, claims the movie producer went to London in 2014 and "groomed" Noble by telling her he had a film role in mind for her. It says later that year he again approached Noble and took her to his room at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes, where he groped her and forced her to watch him masturbate. A spokeswoman for Weinstein has denied the allegations.

Earlier this month, New York City police said actress Paz de la Huerta's rape allegations against Weinstein were credible and that an investigation was underway.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed de la Huerta. In an interview with CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan, de la Huerta accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment in 2010.

The allegations by de la Huerta follow accounts of more than 50 women who say Weinstein subjected them to treatment ranging from harassment to rape. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. told CBS News that they have assigned a senior sex crimes prosecutor to investigate this case.