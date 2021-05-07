Live

Watch CBSN Live

NYPD could arrest Harvey Weinstein

The NYPD is moving closer to an arrest of movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Police say rape allegations made by actress Paz de la Huerta are credible, and they are putting together evidence for a judge to issue a warrant. Jericka Duncan has more.
