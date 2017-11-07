Television Academy bans Harvey Weinstein for life

LOS ANGELES — The Television Academy, the organization that organizes and bestows the Emmy Award, has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against the producer.

The Television Academy says its leadership voted Monday to ban the producer for life. Weinstein is primarily known as a film producer but his former company is also responsible for hit television series such as "Project Runway."

The expulsion is the latest honor Weinstein has lost. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild have also revoked his membership.

Weinstein's representative Sallie Hofmeister did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The Television Academy says it is also speeding up a review of its code of conduct for members, and wants to provide clear protocols for workplace decency and respect.

On Monday, a new report published in The New Yorker says Harvey Weinstein used a so-called "army of spies" to try to block the reporting of sexual misconduct allegations against him. The report says Weinstein hired a team of lawyers and private investigators, including former Israeli intelligence officers, to subvert and intimidate his accusers.