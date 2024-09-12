Harvey Weinstein indicted again, New York prosecutors say

Harvey Weinstein recovering from emergency medical procedure Harvey Weinstein recovering from emergency medical procedure 00:30

NEW YORK -- A grand jury has indicted Harvey Weinstein, prosecutors said in a New York court Thursday.

The details of the indictment were not unsealed, and prosecutors said they were not going to discuss specifics until Weinstein is able to be present in court.

Weinstein wasn't in court Thursday because, earlier this week, the 72-year-old was rushed from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery. Defense attorney Arthur Aidala told the judge Weinstein "almost died" prior to the heart procedure.

Prosecutors have said they hope to bring new sexual assault charges against Weinstein, but have not provided a timeline or any further details.

Weinstein is awaiting retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in New York City. The judge set a trial date for Nov. 12, although the defense pushed back on that date.

Weinstein's conviction overturned

Weinstein's conviction was thrown out this spring after the state's top court ruled the judge in the original trial unfairly allowed testimony about other allegations that were not a part of the case. The retrial is tentatively scheduled for November.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was found guilty in 2020 of sexually assaulting an assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actor in 2013. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

After the New York case is complete, Weinstein is expected to return to California to serve his pending 16-year sentence for a separate rape conviction.

