Harris warns of "unprecedented" sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

The potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is leading the Munich Security Conference in Germany, an annual event to prevent another war in Europe.

Addressing the conference on Saturday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Russia is spreading disinformation, lies and propaganda — and warned of sanctions.

"Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs," she said.

She told diplomats and defense officials that national borders should not be changed by force, and that although Russia says it is ready for talks, its actions do not match its word, Christina Ruffini reported for "CBS Saturday Morning."

The U.S. says it will defend every inch of NATO territory, sending troops to nervous European allies like Poland, which Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Friday and announced the sale of 250 American-made Abrams tanks.

President Joe Biden reiterated that the U.S. will not be sending its forces into Ukraine to fight Russia, choosing instead to take aim at Moscow's messaging, and provide the Ukrainian people with military and diplomatic support.

"We're calling out Russia's plans loudly and repeatedly," Mr. Biden said, "not because we want a conflict, but because we're doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine."

He said Friday he is "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade.

On Saturday, Harris was meeting in Munich with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was expected to address the conference. Delegates seemed split on whether it was a good idea for Zelensky to leave Ukraine right now. Even in private, many American officials had advised him against it.