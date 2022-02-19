Russian-backed separatist leaders declare full military mobilization

Tensions continued to mount in the east of Ukraine on Saturday after reports of increased shelling in the region overnight. Russia said it was opening an investigation into Russian media reports that a Ukrainian shell exploded near its border, amid U.S. warnings that the Kremlin could stage a violent incident as a pretext for invasion.

Earlier, Russian-backed separatist leaders declared a full military mobilization in the separatist areas of Donetsk and Luhansk and ordered the evacuation of civilians to Russia. They accused Ukraine of planning an invasion of rebel-held territory, which the Ukrainian government denied.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russia separatist government in Ukraine's Donetsk region, announced the troop mobilization Saturday, which was followed by an announcement from his counterpart in the Luhansk region. This image was taken February 11, 2022. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine's military said one of its soldiers was killed Saturday in the government-held part of the Donetsk region, and that separatists were trying to provoke a response.

"It defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 troops arrayed on its border, to escalate a year-long conflict," U.S. President Joe Biden said late Friday. "All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before — to set up a false justification to act against Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany Saturday morning for a security conference with Western officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris told the conference the U.S. is united with its NATO allies in its support for Ukraine.

"If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs," Harris said. "Russia continues to say it is ready to talk while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy. Their actions simply do not match their words."

In a televised speech late on Friday, President Biden said that though it is not too late for diplomacy, he believed Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine, and to target the capital city Kyiv.

"I'm convinced he's made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Mr. Biden said.

Despite the dire assessment, residents of Kyiv continued with life as usual Saturday.

"We are in a war, so since 2014, we are not afraid actually," a therapist who was on her way to work said. "I have an office just in this building in the city center. For me it's OK to work here."

"There are other methods to invade, like cutting off the internet, disconnect other resources. This is the 21st century. Who needs human deaths?" 35-year-old Vitaly, who was delivering fruits and vegetables Saturday morning, said.