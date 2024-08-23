12 highlights from the 2024 Democratic National Convention

A little over a month ago, Democrats were coming to grips with the idea that President Biden might not be the best candidate to represent their party in the race against former President Donald Trump, with many dreading what they thought could be a landslide loss up and down the ballot in November.

What a difference a convention makes.

Democratic delegates and officials gathered in Chicago for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where they praised Mr. Biden's legacy while enthusiastically embracing Vice President Kamala Harris and the energy she brought to the top of the ticket. Over the course of the week, speakers preached unity and joy as they contrasted her leadership and personality with Trump's.

Here's a look back at some of the top highlights from this year's Democratic convention:

AOC gets a primetime speaking slot

For the first time, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was given a primetime speaking slot on the convention's opening night. In 2020, she got just 90 seconds to speak ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In her fiery seven-minute speech on Monday, she spoke to the middle class and got thunderous applause as she called former President Donald Trump a "two-bit union buster" who would "sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends."

Biden gets emotional during send-off

Mr. Biden wiped away tears as he took the stage on Monday after an introduction by his daughter, Ashley Biden.

The president embraced his daughter for nearly 30 seconds, pulling a tissue out of his pocket to dry his eyes, before repeatedly thanking the crowd during a lengthy standing ovation.

A month ago, Mr. Biden was set to accept the nomination on the convention's final day. But Democrats who feared he could not beat Trump in November pressured him to end his campaign.

Mr. Biden instead gave a speech on the convention's opening day before he jetted off to California for vacation. The timing of his remarks were pushed late into the night on the East Coast after earlier parts of the program ran long, which some saw as a snub to the president.

"I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you," Mr. Biden said.

Democrats add flavor to roll call with musical nod to each state

DJ Cassidy speaks during the roll call at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Democrats emphasized the party in political party during Tuesday's ceremonial roll call as DJ Cassidy spun banger after banger.

Though Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were officially nominated in a virtual roll call before the convention itself, delegations reaffirmed their support for the duo in a vote set to a soundtrack that saluted each U.S. state and territory.

Songs ranged from Prince's "1999" to "California Love" by Tupac and "Good Luck, Babe" by Chappell Roan.

Rapper Lil Jon energizes crowd during surprise roll call performance

As the camera panned to Georgia's delegation to declare its votes during the roll call, Atlanta native Lil Jon screamed "Yeahhhh," turning the arena into a club-like scene as he performed a variation of "Turn Down For What." He changed the lyrics to "turn out for what," unleashing a wave of energy through the crowd.

Lil Jon performs during roll call at the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/OYADgYt1qb — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama tells Trump the presidency might be a "Black job"

"Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn't it?" former first lady Michelle Obama said in her speech Tuesday. "A familiar feeling that's been buried too deep for too long."

She gave a resounding endorsement of Harris, saying "hope is making a comeback," while excoriating Trump — though mentioning him by name only once.

"For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking and highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black."

She then quipped, "who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those 'Black jobs'?"

It was a reference to Trump, who in the June debate against Mr. Biden claimed that immigrants were taking "Black jobs."

Barack Obama mocks Trump's "weird obsession with crowd sizes"

Former President Barack Obama portrayed Trump as a chaotic leader who has divided Americans as he delivered the keynote address on Tuesday.

But he also mocked Trump's focus on crowd sizes — though Obama's hand gestures during the line suggested he was also referring to the male anatomy.

"There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes," he said as the crowd laughed.

Doug Emhoff introduces himself to the nation

Harris won't be the only one making history if she wins the White House in November. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, would be the first presidential spouse with the title of first gentleman.

Emhoff, currently the second gentleman, introduced himself to the nation on Day 2 of the convention, recalling that he called Harris and left a rambling voicemail at 8:30 a.m. before their first date. Harris saved the message, and plays it for him on every anniversary, Emhoff said.

"Wherever she's needed, however she's needed, Kamala rises to the occasion. And she did it for me and my family," said Emhoff, who is a former entertainment lawyer with two adult children from his previous marriage.

Emhoff was introduced by his son, Cole Emhoff, in an endearing video about his father's life, their family and his relationship with Harris. Emhoff's first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, helped produce the video and was at the convention supporting her ex-husband and Harris.

Gus Walz tearfully cheers on his dad



Gus Walz, the 17-year-old son of Tim Walz, was in the front row with his mom and sister during the biggest moment of his father's life.

As the vice presidential nominee talked about his family being his "entire world," Gus Walz was overcome with emotion. He stood up with tears streaming down his face and yelled, "That's my dad!"

The Walz family recently disclosed in an interview with People magazine that the high school senior has a nonverbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder. They called the conditions his "secret power" and said he's "brilliant."

Oprah makes surprise appearance



Oprah Winfrey, who typically prefers to stay out of politics, took several digs at Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, during her surprise speech on Wednesday.

She mentioned "cat ladies," a reference to comments Vance made in 2021 about women who have cats and not children, and condemned Trump's comments about elections.

After her remarks, she told "CBS Mornings" she felt compelled to speak out because "a lot of things are at stake," especially abortion rights.

Republicans speak out against Trump

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham speaks at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

A handful of Republicans, some who previously worked for Trump, lambasted the former president in speeches throughout the week.

Stephanie Grisham, who was one of Trump's press secretaries and a top aide to Melania Trump, said Harris "has my vote." Grisham said Trump has "no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth." She said Trump calls his supporters "basement dwellers" behind closed doors.

Olivia Troye, who served as an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, said Trump wants to sow doubt and division "because it's the only way he wins."

"You're not voting for a Democrat. You're voting for democracy," Troye said. "You're not betraying our party. You're standing up for our country."

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said the Republican Party has become "chaotic and crazy" under Trump.

"The only thing left to do is dump Trump," Duncan said. "These days our party acts more like a cult, a cult worshiping a felonist thug."

Elizabeth Warren emotional as she gets hero's welcome

Sen. Elizabeth Warren became emotional as she took the stage to raucous applause on Thursday.

The Massachusetts Democrat took aim at Trump, saying he "has no plan to lower costs for families."

"He doesn't know how, and basically, he doesn't really care," she said. "When did he ever fill up a gas tank or worry about a grocery bill? The only bills he worries about are from his criminal defense lawyers."

She added that she wouldn't trust Trump or Vance to look out for families on issues including the price of groceries, gas, housing, health care, taxes and abortion.

"Shoot, I wouldn't trust those guys to move my couch," she said, a reference to a joke about Vance that went viral on social media.

Kamala Harris accepts nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris stands onstage with second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after speaking on the last day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 22, 2024. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Harris officially accepted the nomination on Thursday night, making history as the first Black woman to lead a major party's presidential ticket.

"My entire career, I've only had one client: the people," she said in her speech. "And so, on behalf of the people, on behalf of every American regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey, on behalf of Americans like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams, and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America."

She shared her life story, laid out her agenda and attacked Trump as an "unserious man."

"Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States, not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had — himself."

She ended her speech calling on Americans to "write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told."