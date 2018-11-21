Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers donating $1 million to California wildfire victims

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on social media Wednesday that he is donating $1 million to California wildfire victims. Wearing a "Butte Strong" sweatshirt to support Butte County, where the Camp Fire destroyed more than 15,000 structures, Rodgers appeared in a Twitter video. He explained that the wildfires hit close to home.

"As many of you know, the California wildfires have devastated countless communities," Rodgers said. "In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burnt to the ground and many residents there that got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico, and across the north state."

Rodgers said he personally reached out to friends and the mayor of Chico so he could find out the best way to help. He said raising money for immediate needs and long-term recovery is what is needed right now, so he is partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation in Chico.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

State Farm, through its Neighborhood of Good initiative, is going do donate $1 for every retweet of Rodgers' post, he said. The quarterback instructed Twitter users to retweet the video with the hashtag #Retweet4Good.

State Farm will donate up to $1 million – matching Rodgers' donation. The deadline for the retweeting is Sunday, November 25, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the post had more than 30,000 retweets.

Those who wish to personally donate can visit the Norcal Fire Recovery Fund, Rodgers said.

The Camp Fire was 80 percent contained on Wednesday. It has killed at least 81 people and 870 are still unaccounted for.

"Let's help these people begin to heal and rebuild," Rodgers said.