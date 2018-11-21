Heavy rain may trigger mudslides in areas recovering from California wildfire
Heavy rain in Northern California during the next few days could help crews battling the devastating Camp Fire, but it could also bring mudslides and complicate recovery efforts. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said at least 81 people died in the fire.
There are 870 people unaccounted for. Officials need to make direct contact with a missing person before they can be removed from the list.
The Camp Fire has destroyed more than 12,000 homes. "This is certainly one of the worst fires in California history, and it's the most destruction I've ever seen in my career," Cal Fire Operations Chief Josh Bischoff said.
California wildfire map
California wildfires fast facts
These are the current numbers as of Tuesday evening from Cal Fire.
Camp Fire
Location: Butte County
152,250 acres burned
75 percent contained
81 fatalities confirmed
870 unaccounted for
17,569 structures destroyed (13,368 residences, 483 commercial and 3,718 other buildings)
Woolsey Fire
Location: Los Angeles County, Ventura County
96,949 acres burned
98 percent contained
3 fatalities confirmed
1,500 structures destroyed, 341 damaged
Cal Fire says they are no longer in unified command tracking this wildfire
Camp Fire evacuees remain at makeshift shelter
Dozens of evacuees who lost their homes in the Camp Fire in Northern California remain at a makeshift camp next to a Walmart in the city of Chico, The Associated Press reports. Dozens of their tents could be seen in a photo posted Tuesday by a reporter with the newspaper Sacramento Bee.
The AP said evacuees were told to leave the sprawling parking lot before rain arrives in the area Wednesday, but some stayed because shelters wouldn't accept residents with their pets.
A note posted at the makeshift shelter says a shuttle will be available Tuesday afternoon to transport people and their pets to the Gridley Fairgrounds Shelter, AP reports.
Wildfires adversely affecting many cities' air quality
As of Monday, more than 20 California cities were listed as having an air quality index of "unhealthy." Residents have been advised to stay inside as much as possible and avoid exercising outdoors.
Short-term, breathing in the smoke-filled air can lead to respiratory discomfort, and inhaling the tiny particulates in the air affects more than just the lungs.
"Once it gets past the air-blood barrier in the lungs it can go to almost any organ in the body because it travels through the blood stream," professor Ed Avol, acting director of the Environmental Health Division in the University of Southern California Department of Preventive Medicine, told CBSN.
For people with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma, the smoky air can exacerbate their symptoms. Avol also noted that there can be a lasting impact on unborn babies and growing children from prolonged exposure.
More people join lawsuit against power company
More people have joined a lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric over the Camp Fire. The utility revealed it suffered two power failures around the time and place the deadly fire started.
Four hundred homeowners and people who lost loved ones are now part of the suit that claims the utility was negligent. "We're blaming PG&E for failing to maintain its high-tension wires and putting profits over safety," attorney Mike Danko said.
"We're blaming PG&E for not turning off the power when they promised they would and when they told all of the residents that they were going to turn off the power if necessary," Danko said. PG&E said the forecast conditions at the time didn't meet its criteria for a public safety shutoff of power.
Those criteria include low humidity levels of about 20 percent or below and sustained winds stronger than about 25 mph. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Woman trying to find dad learns he died in fire
Chardonnay Telly has learned that her father died the Camp Fire. Last week, CBS News was with the 30-year-old as she tried to locate Richard Brown.
Telly had not heard from him since the fire struck. "He's been through war and so many things, and there's a possibility he could have made it," she told CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal last week.
Telly said she doesn't think her father made it very far from home.
Bus driver saved 22 kids from Camp Fire
As the Camp Fire raged in the town of Paradise, a school bus driver picked up 22 students from an elementary school and drove them away from the fast-moving blaze, CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan reports. "I just knew that things were going to continue to escalate," Kevin McKay told Morgan.
McKay told teachers Abbie Davis and Mary Ludwig to comfort and distract the students. "I held back from crying the entire time," Davis said. "We were so focused on those kids."
But as smoke turned the sky to night, it began to fill the bus. Some of the children said they felt tired and nauseous.
Quick thinking led McKay to pull off his shirt. The women tore it into pieces, doused them with water and showed the kids how it could help them breathe.
The teachers admitted they feared for their lives. "We were both trying to keep each other from crying," Ludwig said, "and we just kind of held hands, and we just said a prayer."
McKay drove for five hours with traffic often at a standstill and smoke obscuring his view. But he delivered the children to safety some 30 miles away.
Evacuees warned to move out of flood zone
In Northern California, officials are warning evacuees in a tent city in Chico to move to shelters ahead of the expected rain, CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports. The tent city is located in a parking lot that is in a flood zone.
But with tens of thousands of evacuees from the Camp Fire, the question is where should they go? Kevin Hannes with FEMA said it's unclear if trailers will be brought in to handle the displaced.
Hannes said many people are in hotels or have found new places to rent, adding that the FEMA assistance center has been busy processing about 1,500 people a day. "This is not a normal disaster where we've lost a residential area," Hannes said.
"We've lost a residential and the essential elements of safety and security inside the town of Paradise specifically," Hannes said. Officials expected people to be in shelters through the Christmas holiday.
Breweries to pitch in to aid victims
Several companies around the country are brewing up some help for survivors of Northern California's devastating Camp Fire, reports CBS Sacramento. They're making a new IPA and will give sales proceeds to those in need.
"We're ready to go," said Terence Tang, General Manager at Fieldworks Brewing Company. "We really want to help out as quickly and as swiftly as possible for the people up there."
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company put out the call Friday for breweries to help make a special beer called "Resilience Butte County Proud IPA."
Fieldwork Brewing Company is one of a handful of breweries in the Sacramento region that will step up and participate in "Brew Day" on November 27.
"All of us in some way shape or form know someone that's been affected by this," Tang said. "I thought it was the perfect example of what Sierra Nevada is like as a company."
Hops and malts will be donated from various suppliers, then on Brew Day, each brewery will make as much beer as it can for the cause. One hundred percent of the eventual sales take will go directly to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.
Tang says Fieldwork had success last year selling Russian River's Sonoma Pride beer for charity, bringing in $30,000.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed that that's going to be a similar number for most of these breweries," Tang said.
"It was a no-brainer," said Daniel Moffatt, Co-owner of Fountainhead Brewing Company. "We were just excited to be able to do something."
"We can come together as a community and kind of make the best of it and know that what you're doing is supporting a great cause," Moffatt said.
Sierra Nevada says it plans to release more than 2,000 barrels of Resilience IPA.
The beer won't be available right away though: Customers will have to wait until at least two weeks after it's brewed, depending on the location.