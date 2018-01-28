Grammys 2018: List of winners

Last Updated Jan 29, 2018 12:13 PM EST
The Recording Academy announced several winners ahead of the 60th Grammy Awards show, hosted by James Corden, on Sunday. Ed Sheeran, who was snubbed out of major categories, picked up the award for pop vocal album, while Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, who were up for album of the year, won three Grammy Awards each -- and they each performed too. Country star Chris Stapleton, who also performed, picked up two Grammys.
Full list of Grammy winners:
Album of the year
"24K Magic," Bruno Mars
Record of the year
"24K Magic," Bruno Mars
Song of the year
"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Country album
"From a Room, Vol. 1," Chris Stapleton
New artist
Alessia Cara
Comedy album
"The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas," Dave Chappelle
Rap album
"DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar
Rap/sung performance
"Loyalty," Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
Pop solo performance
"Shape of You," Ed Sheeran
Pop vocal album
"÷," Ed Sheeran
Traditional pop vocal album
"Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists
Pop duo/group performance
"Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man
Country song
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
Country solo performance
"Either Way," Chris Stapleton
Country duo/group performance
"Better Man," Little Big Town
Rap song
"HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar
Rap performance (single or track)
"HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar
R&B album
"24K Magic," Bruno Mars
Urban contemporary album
"Starboy," The Weeknd
R&B song
"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Traditional R&B performance
"Redbone," Childish Gambino
R&B performance
"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Alternative music album
"Sleep Well Beast," The National
Rock album
"A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs
Rock song
"Run," Foo Fighters
Metal performance
"Sultan's Curse," Mastodon
Rock performance (single or track)
"You Want It Darker," Leonard Cohen
American roots song
"If We Were Vampires," Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
American roots performance
"Killer Diller Blues," Alabama Shakes
Contemporary Christian album
"Chain Breaker," Zach Williams
Gospel album
"Let Them Fall in Love," CeCe Winans
Jazz instrumental album
"Rebirth," Billy Childs
New age album
"Dancing on Water," Peter Kater
Song written for visual media
"How Far I'll Go (Moana)," Lin-Manuel Miranda
Score soundtrack for visual media
"La La Land"
Compilation soundtrack for visual media
"La La Land"
Musical theater album
"Dear Evan Hansen"
Spoken word album
"The Princess Diarist," Carrie Fisher
Latin pop album
"El Dorado," Shakira
Music film
"The Defiant Ones," various artists
Music video
"HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar
Contemporary instrumental album
"Prototype," Jeff Lorber Fusion
Dance/electronic album
"3-D The Catalogue," Kraftwerk
Dance recording
"Tonite," LCD Soundsystem
For a complete list of winners in all categories, visit Grammy.com.
