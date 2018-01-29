Grammys 2018 red carpet

    • Lady Gaga

      Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City. 

      Click through to see what stars wore on music's biggest night.

      Credit: Getty

    • Sam Smith

      Recording artist Sam Smith attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Nick Jonas

      Recording artist Nick Jonas attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

      Chrissy Teigen and recording artist John Legend attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Logic and Camila Cabello

      Recording artists Logic and Camila Cabello attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Janelle Monae

      Recording artist Janelle Monae attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Getty

    • Bebe Rexha

      Recording artist Bebe Rexha attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kesha

      Kesha attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ashanti

      Ashanti arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Cardi B

      Recording artist Cardi B attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Getty

    • Bebe Rexha and Cyndi Lauper

      Recording artists Bebe Rexha and Cyndi Lauper attend the 60th Annual Grammy  Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Reba McEntire

      Recording artist Reba McEntire attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Giuliana Rancic

      TV personality Giuliana Rancic attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Alessia Cara

      Recording artist Alessia Cara attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Katie Holmes

      Katie Holmes arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Donald Glover

      Recording artist Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ava Max

      Ava Max arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Camila Cabello

      Recording artist Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • James Corden

      Host James Corden attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Hailee Steinfeld

      Recording artist/actor Hailee Steinfeld attends the 60th Annual  Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson

      Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lil Uzi Vert

      Lil Uzi Vert arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Anna Kendrick

      Anna Kendrick arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Coco Austin and Ice T

      Actor Coco Austin and recording artist Ice T attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Pink

      Recording artist Pink attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lana Del Rey

      Lana Del Rey arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Sarah Silverman

      Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Shy Glizzy

      Recording artist Shy Glizzy attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Heidi Klum

      TV personality-model Heidi Klum attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tony Bennett

      Recording artist Tony Bennett attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Little Big Town

      Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet of musical group Little Big Town attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Julia Michaels

      Julia Michaels arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. 

      Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

    • Big Sean and Sir Elton John

      Recording artists Big Sean and Sir Elton John attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tyler, the Creator

      Tyler, the Creator arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Miley Cyrus

      Recording artist Miley Cyrus attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty

    • SZA

      Recording artist SZA attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    • Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff

      Recording artist Jack Antonoff and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jaden Smith

      Jaden Smith arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

    • Andra Day

      Recording artist Andra Day attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • SZA

      Recording artist SZA, her mother and grandmother attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray

      New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Jessica Andrea

      Jessica Andrea and Logic arrive for the 60th Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images

    • Morgane Stapleton

      Recording artists Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris

    • Daddy Yankee

      Recording artist Daddy Yankee attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Getty