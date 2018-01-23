How to watch the Grammys tonight -- on TV and online

Music's biggest night is just around the corner. The 60th Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28. The star-studded lineup of performers will include Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Kendrick Lamar, U2, Sam Smith and more.

When and how to watch The Grammys:

What: The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards Host: James Corden

James Corden Date : January 28, 2018

: January 28, 2018 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.



: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS. On TV: Watch on CBS -- check your local listings

Watch on CBS -- check your local listings Streaming Online: Watch the show on CBS All Access



Who won the most Grammys?

Follow along with our live-updating list of Grammy winners 2018 or with our Grammys 2018 Live blog here.

From the red carpet at the tonight's Grammys ceremonies:

Where are the Grammys this year?

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards show will be held at Madison Square Garden. This marks The Grammy Awards' first return to New York City in 15 years. The 40th annual ceremony were held at Madison Square Garden in 1998 and the 39th Annual Grammy Awards, also held in New York, were held at Radio City Music Hall. The 14 years in between were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Who has the most Grammy nominations?

Jay-Z leads this year's Grammy nominations, with eight nods, one year after his wife, Beyonce, received nine Grammy nominations. Dominating this year's biggest awards are also Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars. Approximately 13,000 members voted on more than 22,000 recordings submitted this year.

Who is performing at tonight's 60th Grammy Awards?

The performances on tonight's Grammy Awards show will include many music genres: rap, country, R&B, and pop music stars who have been nominated or previously nominated for a Grammy. Some of the performances include:

Sting

U2

Elton John and Miley Cyrus

Little Big Town

Sam Smith

The official Grammys website has the full list of tonight's performers.

On a more somber note, Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Armstrong will perform a tribute at this year's Grammy Awards for victims killed at live music events this past year. The artists performed at last year's Route 91 Harvest Festival, where at least 58 people were killed when a gunman opened fire on the crowd in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, resulting in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

