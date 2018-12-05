Google logo honors President Bush on National Day of Mourning

Google has replaced its normally colorful logo with a charcoal gray-colored one on the National Day of Mourning for former President George H. W. Bush, whose state funeral is Wednesday. Under the search and infamous "I'm Feeling Lucky" button is a line of text that simply reads: "President George H. W. Bush, 1924 - 2018."

Officially called a "Google Doodle," the search giant often replaces its logo for a day with colorful graphical representations to commemorate holidays, achievements or birthdays of notable people through history. They even have an annual Doodle 4 Google contest for kids to create representations of the Google logo. Wednesday's gray Google logo is notably more solemn and subtle in honor of the 41st president.

Wednesday was designated a national day of mourning, with many closings across America. Post offices will not deliver and the stock markets will be closed Wednesday in observance of Mr. Bush. Many government workers are also excused from work "to allow Federal employees to join their fellow citizens in remembering our 41st President of the United States."

